Prospect Park Capital Corp.: Prospect Park Provides Corporate and Business Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the following updates:

2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

On July 21, 2025, the Company held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") in Toronto, Ontario. The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 19,450,235, representing 23.5% of all shares eligible to vote at the Meeting.

Consolidation

On July 25, 2025, the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every twenty (20) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation") was completed. Subsequent to the Consolidation the Company now has 12,389,873 issued and outstanding Common Shares. The post-consolidated Common Shares issued will be done via a push-out to shareholders holding uncertificated shares (that is shares held in book-entry form and not represented by a physical share certificate) and pre-consolidated Common Shares will become null and void. Shareholders holding physical shares are required to deposit a completed Letter of Transmittal and the physical share certificates for cancellation to receive post consolidated Common Shares.

Proposed Acquisition of Overriding Royalty Interest and Change of Business

The Company has determined that it is in the best interest so the Company to enter into an assignment and conveyance of overriding royalty interest (the "ORRI Assignment") with Wedgemount Texas Corp., as assignor, and change its business from an investment issuer to an oil and gas issuer.

Accordingly, on August 8, 2025, the Company entered into the ORRI Assignment, pursuant to which, in consideration for US$160,000, the Company will acquire an overriding royalty interest ("ORRI") equal to one percent (1.00%) of all oil, gas, casinghead gas, condensate, and other hydrocarbon substances produced, saved, and marketed from certain oil, gas, and mineral leases covering lands located in Runnels County, Texas. The ORRI Assignment is conditional on the Company receiving approval from its shareholders for an amendment to its amended and restated By-Law No. 1. to remove Article 9 which includes restrictions on the business and investments of the Company.

As such, the Company has called a special meeting of shareholders of the Company for September 26, 2025 to confirm an amendment to its amended and restated By-Law No. 1. to remove Article 9. In the event shareholders approve the amendment, which is required by special resolution, the Company's current Statement of Investment Policies and Procedures will be revoked.

Financing

On August 8, 2025, the Company completed a small financing of $50,000 secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") of the Company. The Debentures mature on August 8, 2026, bear interest at a rate of 12.0% per annum payable on maturity and are secured by the ORRI. Subject to the Company completing a subsequent financing, at the option of the holders of the Debentures, principal and accrued and unpaid interest under the Debentures will be convertible into units at a price equal to 80% of the issuance price of the Common Shares at the most recently completed subsequent financing prior to the date of conversion. Each unit shall consist of one Common Share and one warrant with each such warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at the issuance price of the Common Shares at the most recently completed subsequent financing prior to the date of conversion, until the date that is thirty-six (36) months from the date of conversion.

