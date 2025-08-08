eHealth, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) ( ehealth.com ), a leading private online health insurance marketplace (the "Company"), today announced that on August 4, 2025, pursuant to the terms previously announced by the Company on July 29, 2025, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement restricted stock unit awards to Derrick Duke. Mr. Duke will succeed Fran Soistman as the Company's chief executive officer, effective September 18, 2025, and joined the Company on August 4, 2025 to begin the transition process.

Each of these awards was granted under the Company's Amended and Restated 2021 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") and otherwise will be subject to the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit agreement under the Inducement Plan.

Mr. Duke received two restricted stock unit awards. The first restricted stock unit award covers 300,000 shares of the Company's common stock and is subject to vesting over three years, with one-third of the shares vesting on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the award's vesting commencement date of August 4, 2025, subject to Mr. Duke's continued service with the Company through each vesting date and potential acceleration upon certain terminations of employment.

The second restricted stock unit award covers 300,000 shares of the Company's common stock and will become eligible to vest based on the achievement of Company performance goals over a three year performance period between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2027, subject to Mr. Duke's continued service with the Company through the last trading day of the calendar month in which achievement is certified and potential acceleration upon certain terminations of employment.

The stock unit awards were granted as inducements material to Mr. Duke's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers across to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

