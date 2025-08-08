Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025.
Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were $20.3 million compared with $23.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.07 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.24 in the second quarter of 2024.
For the first six months of 2025, net operating revenues were $36.3 million compared with $41.9 million for the first six months of 2024. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.2 million in the first six months of 2025 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $25,000 in the first six months of 2024. For the first six months of 2025, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.31 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.01 in the first six months of 2024.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 9,742
$ 12,220
$ 19,419
$ 24,690
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
3,760
3,996
5,784
6,007
Other golf and related operations
6,750
6,841
11,117
11,218
Total golf and related operations
10,510
10,837
16,901
17,225
Total net operating revenues
20,252
23,057
36,320
41,915
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
7,489
9,527
15,071
19,424
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,717
1,682
2,730
2,707
Golf and related operations operating costs
6,878
6,744
11,975
11,617
Depreciation and amortization expense
965
1,002
1,935
1,982
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,453
2,654
5,010
5,251
Operating income (loss)
750
1,448
(401)
934
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(510)
(521)
(1,020)
(1,028)
Other income, net
-
-
-
7
Income (loss) before income taxes
240
927
(1,421)
(87)
Provision for income taxes
29
44
54
84
Net income (loss)
211
883
(1,475)
(171)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(63)
(71)
(250)
(146)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ 274
$ 954
$ (1,225)
$ (25)
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
$ 0.07
$ 0.24
$ (0.31)
$ (0.01)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
3,899
3,899
3,899
3,899
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,714
$ 2,803
Accounts receivable, net
9,907
8,595
Unbilled membership dues receivable
1,037
582
Inventories
1,807
1,558
Prepaid expenses
775
1,003
Other current assets
15
15
Total current assets
17,255
14,556
Property and equipment, net
54,583
55,582
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,924
5,647
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,269
1,383
Restricted cash
8,971
8,958
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
27
27
Other assets, net
26
33
Total assets
$ 88,055
$ 86,186
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 594
$ 575
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
278
201
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
364
365
Accounts payable
7,652
7,116
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,528
1,064
Accrued taxes
451
594
Deferred membership dues revenue
5,734
3,524
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
2,306
2,024
Total current liabilities
18,907
15,463
Long term debt, net of current portion
28,344
28,646
Line of credit
3,200
3,200
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
1,022
707
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
905
1,018
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
36,809
38,034
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(1,232)
(982)
Total shareholders' equity
35,577
37,052
Total liabilities and equity
$ 88,055
$ 86,186
