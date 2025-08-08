Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were $20.3 million compared with $23.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.07 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.24 in the second quarter of 2024.

For the first six months of 2025, net operating revenues were $36.3 million compared with $41.9 million for the first six months of 2024. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.2 million in the first six months of 2025 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $25,000 in the first six months of 2024. For the first six months of 2025, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.31 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.01 in the first six months of 2024.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 9,742

$ 12,220

$ 19,419

$ 24,690 Food, beverage and merchandise sales 3,760

3,996

5,784

6,007 Other golf and related operations 6,750

6,841

11,117

11,218 Total golf and related operations 10,510

10,837

16,901

17,225 Total net operating revenues 20,252

23,057

36,320

41,915















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 7,489

9,527

15,071

19,424 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,717

1,682

2,730

2,707 Golf and related operations operating costs 6,878

6,744

11,975

11,617 Depreciation and amortization expense 965

1,002

1,935

1,982 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,453

2,654

5,010

5,251 Operating income (loss) 750

1,448

(401)

934















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (510)

(521)

(1,020)

(1,028) Other income, net -

-

-

7 Income (loss) before income taxes 240

927

(1,421)

(87)















Provision for income taxes 29

44

54

84 Net income (loss) 211

883

(1,475)

(171)















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (63)

(71)

(250)

(146) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 274

$ 954

$ (1,225)

$ (25)















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.07

$ 0.24

$ (0.31)

$ (0.01)















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















June 30,

December 31,

2025

2024 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,714

$ 2,803 Accounts receivable, net 9,907

8,595 Unbilled membership dues receivable 1,037

582 Inventories 1,807

1,558 Prepaid expenses 775

1,003 Other current assets 15

15 Total current assets 17,255

14,556







Property and equipment, net 54,583

55,582 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,924

5,647 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,269

1,383 Restricted cash 8,971

8,958 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 27

27 Other assets, net 26

33 Total assets $ 88,055

$ 86,186







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 594

$ 575 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 278

201 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 364

365 Accounts payable 7,652

7,116 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,528

1,064 Accrued taxes 451

594 Deferred membership dues revenue 5,734

3,524 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 2,306

2,024 Total current liabilities 18,907

15,463







Long term debt, net of current portion 28,344

28,646 Line of credit 3,200

3,200 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 1,022

707 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 905

1,018 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 36,809

38,034 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (1,232)

(982) Total shareholders' equity 35,577

37,052 Total liabilities and equity $ 88,055

$ 86,186

