Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2025) - Pawmenities, Boston's award-winning luxury pet hotel and daycare, is proud to announce the completion of a major renovation to its flagship facility-marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to redefine pet hospitality.

The expansive renovation includes:

State-of-the-art indoor and outdoor play areas Upgraded advanced air purification systems designed for pets Upgraded dog wash High-end finishes and industry-leading safety upgrades Dedicated wellness and grooming lounges Tailored enrichment zones for social and solo play

"Our mission has always been to elevate what pet care looks and feels like," said Ethan Money, the founder of Pawmenities. "This renovation isn't just about upgrading our space-it's about honoring the deep emotional bond people share with their pets. Every decision we made, from the spa-grade suites to the enriched play environments, was driven by a single goal: to create a home-away-from-home where pets feel loved, secure, and cared for at the highest level. We know our clients trust us with their four-legged family members, and we take that responsibility very seriously."

With its newly revamped space and unwavering commitment to pet wellness, Pawmenities continues to serve as the go-to destination for dog owners seeking top-tier care in Boston and beyond.

With locations in Boston's Seaport and Lynnfield's Market Street, Pawmenities continues to lead the way in luxury, cage-free pet care-offering boarding, daycare, grooming, and wellness services in an elevated, spa-like environment. Serving as the go-to destination for dog owners seeking top-tier care in Boston and beyond.

About Pawmenities

Pawmenities is Boston's premier luxury pet hotel, offering award-winning boarding, daycare, grooming, and wellness services for dogs and cats. With a focus on personalized care, safety, and emotional well-being, Pawmenities redefines what it means to board pets. Learn more: www.pawmenities.com

