Nanping, Fujian--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2025) - On August 10, the launch ceremony for the 24th Chinese Bridge-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students took place in Nanping, Fujian. Liu Jianqing, Deputy Director of the Language Exchange and Cooperation Center of the Ministry of Education, Wu Weiping, Deputy Director of the Fujian Provincial Department of Education, Yang Guohe, Vice Chairman of the Fujian Provincial Broadcasting and Film Group, Yu Yunzhuang, Chief Accountant of the Fujian Provincial Tourism Development Group, Lin Qiao, Deputy Mayor of Nanping, Zhao Liang, Deputy Mayor of Wuyishan, and Ruslan, the 2018 (17th) "CHINESE BRIDGE" champion, were among the guests attending the event alongside 155 contestants from 133 countries worldwide.

Image 1

Image 2

In his speech, Liu Jianqing stated that "CHINESE BRIDGE" is not only a stage to showcase Chinese language skills but also a grand event for making friendships. He encouraged contestants to use language as a key, friendship as a bridge, and dreams as a sail, allowing Chinese to become an "empowerer" in their life journeys, helping them build connections with the world and discover a broader perspective and a better self.

Liu Jianqing, Deputy Director of the Language Exchange and Cooperation Center of the Ministry of Education

Wu Weiping expressed that this event serves as an opportunity for Fujian to extend a warm invitation to global youth. He emphasized the region's cultural significance and openness, aiming to provide a vast platform for young people worldwide to learn Chinese, understand China, and promote mutual exchanges. He highlighted that through "seeing Fujian," one can "see China," and through "knowing China," one can "love the world".

Wu Weiping, Deputy Director of the Fujian Provincial Department of Education

Yang Guohe announced that for the next three years, "CHINESE BRIDGE" will have a permanent presence in Fujian. In this inaugural year, the program is carefully planned around the theme "Discovering Fujian, Discovering China, Discovering the Future," guiding contestants to visit places like Beijing and Fujian for a rich cultural experience, thus building bridges for friendship and cultural exchange between Chinese and foreign youth.

Yang Guohe, Vice Chairman of the Fujian Provincial Broadcasting and Film Group

The competition is guided by the Ministry of Education and the Fujian Provincial Government, organized by the Language Exchange and Cooperation Center of the Ministry of Education, with support from the Fujian Provincial Department of Education. The Fujian Provincial Broadcasting and Film Group, Fujian China Travel Service Co., Ltd., and Fujian Broadcasting and Film Cultural Media Co., Ltd. are responsible for hosting, with assistance from the governments of Fuzhou, Quanzhou, Nanping, and the Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone Management Committee.

Following the launch ceremony, the first event of the competition, the "Bridge Crossing Points Competition" titled "Understanding the Past and Present," was held. This round featured a written test where contestants answered questions on uniquely designed traditional cultural booklets, including listening, multiple-choice, and writing sections covering various topics such as traditional culture, history, geography, economics, technology, and contemporary China.

Image 5

Image 6

Image 7

The 24th Chinese Bridge-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students

SOURCE: Global News