Ideagen, a global leader in health, safety and risk management software, has announced the acquisition of WorkSafe Guardian (WSG), an Australian-based provider of lone-worker safety solutions.

The move enhances Ideagen's portfolio of environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) solutions while reinforcing its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Speaking about the acquisition, Ideagen CEO, Ben Dorks, said: "Lone workers are often the most vulnerable of any workforce, either because they are going into unpredictable environments or because it's difficult to alert help if they get into difficulty.

"Organizations have a duty to protect their people, but this is a challenge when the nature of their work takes them into situations they can't control. For industries like health and social care, agriculture or construction, this is a daily occurrence.

"The addition of WorkSafe Guardian to our portfolio demonstrates our commitment to investing in powerful safety solutions that help businesses protect their staff and operations and address a growing segment of worker safety concern."

With more than 15% of the global workforce estimated to be classified as a lone worker (source: National Safety Council), the need for innovative safety systems to protect this workforce has never been greater.

Greg Lindner, Co-founder and Director of WorkSafe Guardian, said: "Joining Ideagen represents an important milestone for WorkSafe Guardian. It provides us with an incredible opportunity to bring our innovative solutions to a much broader global audience, while also enabling us to offer our customers an expanded portfolio of tools and resources to address their compliance needs.

"We're excited to combine our expertise with Ideagen's global network and industry-leading solutions, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value and support to our clients."

WorkSafe Guardian advanced lone-worker safety solution offers an app-based service that provides 24/7 monitoring, real-time emergency response and reporting features. By combining their industry expertise with Ideagen's global reach and innovative EHS platform, this acquisition will streamline safety management processes and reduce risks for businesses.

The acquisition aligns with Ideagen's broader mission to empower organizations with cutting-edge software to enhance operational excellence and drive compliance in risk-heavy environments.

From healthcare professionals working alone on home visits to field workers in utilities and construction, the Ideagen WorkSafe Guardian suite will deliver integrated tools designed to safeguard team members wherever their responsibilities take them.

This is Ideagen's fifth acquisition of 2025 and underscores Ideagen's commitment to building a robust suite of solutions existing within its Asia-Pacific footprint, which already includes Beakon (acquired earlier in 2025), Ideagen Damstra (January 2024), Ideagen Plant Assessor (January 2024), Ideagen OpCentral (November 2023), Ideagen Lucidity (October 2023), Ideagen OnePlace Solutions (May 2023) and Ideagen CompliSpace (December 2021).

About Ideagen

Ideagen is a trusted leader in governance, risk and compliance software, supporting organizations globally with solutions that enhance operational performance, address regulatory requirements and mitigate risk. Serving industries including healthcare, manufacturing, energy and financial services, Ideagen's products empower businesses to operate with confidence in an unpredictable world. Learn more at www.ideagen.com.

