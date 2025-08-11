Philippines' AC Health partners with Singapore's ABC Impact in vision to transform health for every Filipino

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Health, the healthcare arm of Ayala Corporation, has secured a landmark investment from ABC Impact, the Singapore-based impact investor dedicated to Asia and backed by Temasek Trust and Temasek. This strategic investment marks ABC Impact's entry into the Philippine healthcare sector, expanding its regional footprint.

Under the agreement, ABC Impact will infuse primary capital for a c.16% minority stake in AC Health. The investment will support AC Health's vision of transforming healthcare for every Filipino by building a seamless, integrated healthcare ecosystem.

The fresh capital will fuel AC Health's expansion across its core pillars of hospitals, multi-specialty clinics, and retail pharmacies - through a combination of organic initiatives and targeted acquisitions. By 2027, AC Health aims to expand its network to at least 10 hospitals, 300 clinics, and 1,150 pharmacies across the Philippines.

As an impact investor dedicated to Asia, ABC Impact brings regional insights and networks that can support AC Health in tapping into clinical excellence and healthcare innovation across the region. With existing healthcare investments in India, China, and Vietnam, ABC Impact sees opportunities for knowledge-sharing and future collaboration that can complement AC Health's integrated care model in the Philippines.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in AC Health's journey," said Paolo Borromeo, President and CEO of AC Health. "ABC Impact's investment reinforces the strength of our integrated model and our commitment to making healthcare more inclusive. This partnership creates valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and the adoption of global best practices, further enabling AC Health to raise the bar in care quality, patient safety, and operational efficiency as it moves toward world-class standards."

"Healthcare is a fundamental human need, and this partnership with Ayala and AC Health reflects our mission to improve lives by advancing access to quality care," said David Heng, CEO of ABC Impact. "We believe AC Health is well positioned to deliver meaningful social outcomes alongside sustainable growth. Through our regional healthcare experience and impact lens, we aim to support AC Health's efforts to strengthen systems and serve more communities across the Philippines."

The partnership brings together AC Health's integrated delivery network and ABC Impact's thematic investing experience in inclusive healthcare solutions. The investment also marks ABC Impact's first direct entry into the Philippine healthcare sector, building on its regional track record of purpose-driven investments. These include Vietnam-based Kim Dental, the country's largest private dental care network; India-based DCDC Kidney Care, a dialysis provider operating over 200 centers across underserved regions; and HiRo, a clinical research organization supporting mid-sized global pharmaceutical and biotech companies across Asia Pacific and the United States.

This investment also deepens the longstanding relationship between the Ayala Group and the Temasek ecosystem - reinforcing their shared commitment to long-term, values-driven growth.

"We are honored to expand our relationship with Temasek and Temasek Trust, and welcome ABC Impact as a partner in our healthcare journey," said Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Chairman of AC Health and Board Director of Ayala Corporation. "Together, we look forward to building a more resilient and inclusive health ecosystem for Filipinos."

BofA Securities acted as the exclusive financial advisor to AC Health in connection with the transaction. Completion of ABC Impact's investment in AC Health is subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions.

About AC HEALTH

Established in 2015, AC Health has rapidly grown into one of the country's most dynamic and integrated healthcare networks, driven by its vision to transform health for every Filipino.

AC Health operates across two core pillars-provider and pharma-creating a seamless healthcare ecosystem that addresses the full continuum of care. Its portfolio includes Healthway Medical Network, a network of multi-specialty clinics, ambulatory centers, and full-service hospitals; Generika Drugstore, the pioneer in generic retail pharmacies; IE Medica and MedEthix, a major pharmaceutical importer and distributor; and St. Joseph Drug, a leading retail pharmacy in North and Central Luzon. Through its pillars of pharma, hospitals, and clinics - AC Health creates a seamless and integrated healthcare ecosystem for the Filipino patient.

Visit our website at https://www.achealth.com.ph and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more about the company.

About ABC Impact

ABC Impact is an Asia-focused impact investment firm dedicated to delivering measurable social and environmental outcomes alongside risk-adjusted financial returns through sustainable growth. With over USD 900 million in assets under management, the firm follows a disciplined, thematic strategy to invest in high-potential businesses addressing Asia's most pressing challenges. Its portfolio spans climate and water solutions, sustainable food and agriculture, healthcare and education, and financial and digital inclusion. ABC Impact is part of Temasek Trust Asset Management and is backed by Temasek Trust, Temasek, the Asian Development Bank, and other leading institutional investors.

As a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment and the Operating Principles for Impact Management, ABC Impact applies a rigorous, evidence-based impact measurement and management framework to ensure effectiveness and accountability. The firm is committed to mobilizing private capital for a more sustainable and inclusive Asia.

Visit https://abcimpact.com.sg and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

