11.08.2025 05:10 Uhr
The Organizing Committee of Taihu Talent Development Conference: Taihu Talent Development Conference Showcases Wuxi's Vision: Everyone Can Succeed

The Organizing Committee of Taihu Talent Development Conference

Taihu Talent Development Conference Showcases Wuxi

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

WUXI, China, Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 8, the 2025 Taihu Talent Development Conference opened in Wuxi, an eastern Chinese city celebrated as the "Pearl of Taihu Lake." This marks the eighth consecutive year the flagship "Taihu Talent" brand event has been held. The event brought together 100 alumni associations and featured 600 alumni-led projects from China and abroad, with total talent funds reaching 10 billion yuan.

Located at the heart of the Yangtze River Delta metropolitan cluster, Wuxi is known for its respect for knowledge and a culture of pragmatism. In 2024, the city's GDP reached 1.6263 trillion yuan, with per capita GDP ranking among the highest in comparable Chinese cities.

In recent years, Wuxi has been actively implementing the "Taihu Talent Plan." The city is now home to 2.3 million talents, including 192,000 high-level professionals, and 2,104 registered talent-based enterprises. This influx of skilled professionals has fueled the rapid growth of industries such as integrated circuits and biomedicine, leading to landmark achievements in emerging productivity, including advanced photonic chips, the "Zhulong-1" nuclear battery, and the world's first domestically developed lung cancer drug.

Returning overseas talent Xu Zhihan described his entrepreneurial journey as "a narrow escape from death," expressing gratitude for Wuxi's tolerance toward "imperfect" talents. "By allowing more people to innovate and make mistakes, Wuxi will only become greater," he said.

Source: The Organizing Committee of Taihu Talent Development Conference



Contact person: Mr. Feng, Tel: 86-10-63074558

