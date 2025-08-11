Liberty Home Loans Offer Flexible Support as Housing Incentives Roll Out

With state governments investing billions in housing affordability, Liberty is helping more Australians take the next step with flexible home loan solutions.

MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Prospective homebuyers across Australia have received a welcome boost, with several state and territory governments announcing new housing incentives in their annual budgets.

The measures announced include shared equity schemes, low-deposit loans, and stamp duty concessions in some states.

As housing affordability continues to evolve, non-bank lender Liberty remains focused on empowering Australians to achieve their homeownership goals.

A leader in the Australian mortgage space, Liberty is ready to strengthen this momentum with a range of home loan solutions and by helping borrowers explore their options with greater confidence.

"At Liberty, we're here to help buyers with flexible lending options tailored to unique circumstances," said Communications Manager Bernadine Pantarotto.

Unlike traditional lenders, Liberty adopts a holistic approach to credit assessment, combining risk-based pricing with personalized customer service and greater choice.

"We know every homebuyer's journey is different, which is why Liberty takes a flexible approach to lending, offering support beyond traditional criteria," explained Ms. Pantarotto.

A tailored home loan could help Australians access the finance they need, regardless of smaller deposits, variable income sources or complex credit histories.

Borrowers could also benefit from loan features like offset accounts, interest-only terms, redraw facilities, and higher LVRs.

"Our range of home loan solutions, including low doc and low deposit home loans, could help more people to accelerate their property plans," Ms. Pantarotto said.

These features complement Liberty's flexible lending options, designed to support free thinking borrowers.

Whether it's a first home, a fresh start, or a long-term property investment, Liberty remains committed to helping more Australians get and stay financial.

"With nearly 30 years of experience, Liberty has proudly helped over 900,000 free thinkers make their dreams a reality," said Ms. Pantarotto.

Beyond home loans, Liberty's lending solutions can also support a range of life goals, from home upgrades and renovations to business ventures and unique travel plans.

