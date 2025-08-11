POWERCHINA Drives Green Energy Transition in Europe and Central Asia Amid Growing Global Climate Pressures

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("POWERCHINA" or "the Company") is accelerating the global transition to a low-carbon, resilient energy system by constructing clean energy projects aimed at supporting regions affected by drought and extreme heat across Europe and Central Asia. The Company is delivering practical solutions to climate challenges through solar, hydropower, and green hydrogen projects tailored to local drought and energy needs.

In May, POWERCHINA entered into a general contracting agreement with Spain's Viroque Energy for the Arreaz Photovoltaic Power Station in San Roque, Cádiz. The project, with an installed capacity of 44 megawatts, includes design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and operation and maintenance. Once completed, it is expected to supply about 95,000 megawatt-hours of clean electricity annually, supporting local low-carbon energy development. POWERCHINA is actively advancing the global energy transition.

Another POWERCHINA-constructed solution to global climate pressures, the Ulog Hydropower Plant in Bosnia and Herzegovina, was officially completed and handed over for operation recently, marking the project's entry into full commercial operation. With an installed capacity of 35.14 megawatts, this hydropower station is designed to meet both power generation and ecological water supply needs, the project is equipped with a concrete double-curvature arch dam, an ecological flow power station, a right-bank water diversion tunnel, and a water diversion and power generation system. Upon full completion, the project will significantly enhance local power supply reliability, support Bosnia and Herzegovina's energy structure optimization, concurrently improve regional ecological conditions, and further amplify POWERCHINA's global influence.

Further east, Central Asia's first industrial-scale green hydrogen project in the region - also marking POWERCHINA's maiden international green hydrogen venture - has commenced trial operations in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with successful production of high-purity hydrogen. This landmark project represents a crucial component of Uzbekistan's Green Energy Strategy. The core hydrogen production facility is located at the MAXAM Chemical Plant in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. It adopts ALK electrolysis technology, equipped with 4x1,000 Nm³/h electrolyzer systems, total capacity is 20 MW. The facility can produce 3,150 tons of green hydrogen annually, reducing approximately 30,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year compared to the previous gray hydrogen production mode. The project represents a key milestone in advancing green, low-carbon energy transformation across Central Asia and beyond.

Speaking about the green hydrogen initiative, Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, commented that the successful launch of the project marks a significant milestone for the industry. He praised the project's progress, highlighting its demonstration of international cooperation and the shared commitment to advancing clean energy. By overcoming numerous challenges, the project also provides valuable experience for the global development of green hydrogen.

As the world confronts unprecedented environmental challenges, POWERCHINA remains committed to helping accelerate the global transition to clean energy with tangible, scalable results.

