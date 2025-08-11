Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
11.08.2025 07:14 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

31 Concept to Debut Patent-Pending Technology at ISS Asia 2025 in Singapore

After just seven months in stealth mode, 31 Concept's research division delivers a breakthrough in network intelligence - now patent-pending and set to debut at one of the world's top security conferences.

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / 31 Concept (31C), an emerging leader in network intelligence and cybersecurity innovation, today announced it will unveil its first patent-pending technology at ISS Asia 2025 in Singapore. The breakthrough, developed entirely within the company's 31 Concept Research Lab, marks a major milestone for the startup, which is stepping out of stealth mode after just seven months of intense development.

31 Concept's Innovation Patented

31 Concept's Innovation Patented

The 31 Concept Research Lab serves as the company's innovation engine, uniting world-class experts in deep packet inspection, AI-driven analytics, cybersecurity, and advanced networking. With decades of combined experience from projects spanning telecom, military, and national infrastructure, the lab's team operates at the intersection of applied research and practical deployment, delivering solutions designed to solve real-world challenges at scale.

"Our patent-pending technology is the direct result of the unique expertise and relentless drive inside our Research Lab," said Misha Hanin, CEO and Co-Founder of 31C. "We built this in record time without compromising on quality or innovation. This is just the first step in a series of breakthroughs we intend to bring to the market."

ISS Asia, recognized as one of the most important professional conferences in the world for intelligence, security, and law enforcement technologies, will provide the global stage for the debut. The event draws leaders from government, telecom, and private industry, making it the perfect venue for 31C's first public presentation.

"The speed at which the 31 Concept Research Lab turned a concept into a patent-pending reality shows the strength of our people and our process," added Boriss Heismann, CTO of 31C. "This is technology designed to address the most pressing needs in network visibility, security, and performance - and to do it in ways the industry has not seen before."

The company's presentation at ISS Asia 2025 will highlight the capabilities of the new platform, detail the patent-pending elements, and outline the roadmap for further innovations currently in development.

About 31C
31 Concept is a technology company focused on next-generation data intelligence platforms for telecom providers, governments, and regulated industries. Its flagship R&D division, the 31 Concept Research Lab, develops breakthrough technologies in network intelligence, cybersecurity, and AI-driven analytics.

Contact Information

Misha Hanin
CEO
misha.hanin@31c.io

.

SOURCE: 31 Concept

Related Images



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/31-concept-to-debut-patent-pending-technology-at-iss-asia-2025-in-singapore-1058647

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
