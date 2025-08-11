Anzeige
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker-Symbol: 48W
Frankfurt
11.08.25 | 09:15
0,834 Euro
-0,71 % -0,006
PR Newswire
11.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Pensana Plc - Appointment of US advisor Stonegate Capital Partners

Pensana Plc - Appointment of US advisor Stonegate Capital Partners

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 11

11 August 2025

THISANNOUNCEMENTCONTAINSINSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Appointment of US advisor Stonegate Capital Partners

Pensana is pleased to announce the appointment of leading research and investor outreach firm Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc., a Texas Corporation ("Stonegate") on an Advisory Services basis.

As part of the Company's strategy of raising its profile in the United States Stonegate will be providing investor outreach services alongside initiation of Company research coverage to specifically target institutional investors and strategic partners.

About Stonegate

Stonegate specializes in institutional targeting and investor outreach for publicly traded companies. Stonegate's extensive institutional relationships and experience creates an unparalleled platform for companies seeking to expand their investor relationships and shareholder base. The team is made up of investment bankers, research analysts, institutional salesmen and industry experts. Stonegate is complementary to existing sell-side corporate access and IR initiatives

Stonegate currently supports ~100 public companies across sectors, market caps, and geographies, including both U.S. and non-U.S. listings. The team includes former investment bankers, IROs, institutional sales professionals, and research analysts - all with deep institutional relationships across North America, the UK, Switzerland, Australia, and Singapore.

Pensana is currently listed on the main board of the London Stock Exchange under code LSE PRE and is also quoted on the US OTC market under the code PNSPF (Bloomberg).

Pensana Chairman, Paul Atherley, commented:

"Following the recent developments with the U.S. administration and MP Materials in realigning magnet metal rare earth supply chains to the U.S. we are very much looking forward to working with the Stonegate team in presenting the Pensana story to North American institutional investors adding to the growing interest in the Company's U.S. OTC listing."

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

Shareholder/analystenquiries:

PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman

IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer


