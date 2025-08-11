Anzeige
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
11.08.2025
DAESHIN MC Expands Hungarian Clean Technology Partnership... Targeting the European Market Through a Joint German Exhibition

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean environmental technology specialist DAESHIN MC has launched a comprehensive European market expansion by strengthening its cooperation with a local partner in Hungary. The two companies will participate in 'Productronica 2025', the world's largest electronics and industrial technology trade show in Munich, Germany, this November, with a joint booth to enhance their European market-targeted marketing efforts.

The exhibition's core technologies, 'SoleCheck'(left) and 'Caster Cleaner'(right)

DAESHIN MC plans to conduct active demonstrations and technical proposals targeting key end-users, including public institutions, medical facilities, production facilities, logistics warehouses, and research institutes throughout Europe at this German exhibition alongside its Hungarian partner.

One of the exhibition's core technologies, 'SoleCheck', is an easy-to-install modular suction mat system that serves as smart equipment for fundamentally blocking indoor contaminants by powerfully suctioning fine dust from shoe soles simply by walking across the mat.

It is particularly suitable for spaces where maintaining a high level of cleanliness is essential, such as semiconductor production lines, hospital operating rooms, food processing plants, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology research facilities. Domestically, it has already been supplied to various facilities, including subway stations, international airports, nuclear power plants, museums, and elementary schools, thereby contributing to the creation of clean environments.

'SoleCheck' is receiving high interest from European buyers for its ability to create complete clean zones by removing residual floor dust even after air shower sections.

The co-introduced 'Caster Cleaner' is equipment that fundamentally blocks contaminant entry into indoor spaces by automatically cleaning the wheels of carts widely used in hospitals, logistics centers, and factories. This device, equipped with a sludge recycling system, a powerful brush rotary cleaning function, and an automatic advance feature, receives high evaluation not only for operator convenience but also for its continuous hygiene management capabilities.

DAESHIN MC plans to strengthen technical cooperation with its Hungarian partner to enhance credibility and accessibility within the European market, focusing on localized technical proposals and expanding its distribution network. Starting with the German exhibition, the company plans to establish a comprehensive, long-term cooperation framework that encompasses joint technology development, certification cooperation, and localization strategies.

A company representative stated, "This European exhibition holds significant importance as a bridgehead for European market entry, not merely export exploration. We will establish ourselves as a leading clean technology company within Europe through continuous partnership expansion."

