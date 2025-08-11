Strategic acquisition strengthens North America retail presence and operating model, expands Intermex beyond its historically high growth Latin America corridors, and is expected to accelerate digital new customer acquisitionDENVER & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Western Union Company ("Western Union") (NYSE: WU) and International Money Express, Inc. ("Intermex") (NASDAQ: IMXI) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Western Union will acquire Intermex in an all-cash transaction at $16.00 per IMXI share, representing a total equity and enterprise value of approximately $500 million.This acquisition strengthens Western Union's retail offering in the U.S., expands market coverage in high potential geographies, and is expected to accelerate digital new customer acquisition. Intermex's deep market knowledge, strong agent relationships, and operational expertise further positions Western Union to capture growth in the Americas."This acquisition is a disciplined, strategic step that strengthens our North America operations and expands our presence with key consumer segments across the U.S." said Devin McGranahan, President and CEO of Western Union. "Intermex has built a well-recognized brand, as well as strong agent and customer relationships. Together, we will expand our retail footprint, unlock operational efficiencies, and accelerate digital engagement.""This agreement represents an exciting opportunity to provide Intermex's shareholders with significant and certain value, accelerating our omni-channel strategy, while continuing to deliver for our customers" said Bob Lisy, Chairman and CEO of Intermex. "This combination with Western Union brings together two complementary businesses that are well positioned to drive growth across North America."Strategic Rationale and Benefits:• Strategic Alignment- Unique opportunity for Western Union to acquire a well-positioned remittance business, adding scale in historically high-growth Latin America geographies.- Opportunity to serve Intermex's 6 million customers, giving them access to Western Union's robust digital platforms and capabilities.• Strengthened U.S. Retail Platform- Expands and stabilizes Western Union's U.S. retail footprint, enhancing resilience and improving customer access across the Americas.- Creates an opportunity to leverage Intermex's decades of operational and cultural expertise to drive targeted, sustainable retail growth.• Meaningful Synergy Potential- Expect $30 million in annual run-rate cost synergies within 24 months.- Potential for additional revenue synergies through broader distribution and product offerings, enhancing speed, reliability, and customer value.Transaction Details:Under the terms of the agreement, Western Union will acquire Intermex for $16.00 per share in cash, representing approximately $500 million in equity and enterprise value. This reflects a roughly 50% premium to its 90-day volume-weighted average price.The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Western Union's adjusted EPS by more than $0.10 in the first full year post close and to generate approximately $30 million in annual run-rate cost synergies within the first 24 months, with potential further upside from revenue synergies by integrating Intermex's capabilities into Western Union's partner and customer network.The transaction has been unanimously approved by Western Union's Board of Directors. Intermex's Board of Directors - acting on the unanimous recommendation of its independent Strategic Alternatives Committee - has also unanimously approved the transaction and recommends that Intermex stockholders vote in favor of the merger.The transaction, expected to close in mid-2026, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and approvals from financial regulators, as well as approval by Intermex's stockholders. Following completion, the companies expect to implement a coordinated integration plan designed to provide a smooth transition for all customers, agents, and partners.Advisors:PJT Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP as legal advisor to Western Union.Financial Technology Partners LP is serving as financial advisor and Holland & Knight LLP as legal advisor to Intermex.Lazard Frères & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP as legal advisor to Intermex's Strategic Alternatives Committee.Investor and Analyst Conference Call and Presentation:Western Union will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, August 11, 2025.The webcast and presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required. Please register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the event.To listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Western Union's website or use the following link: Webcast Link. Alternatively, participants may join via telephone. In the U.S., dial +1 (719) 359-4580, followed by the meeting ID, which is 997 4264 7200, and the passcode, which is 985803. For participants outside the U.S., dial the country number from the international directory, followed by the meeting ID, which is 997 4264 7200, and the passcode, which is 985803.About Western UnionThe Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments-across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies-to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.About IntermexFounded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany; Company-operated stores; our mobile apps; and the Company's websites. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, London, England, and Madrid, Spain. 