India's renewable energy ministry has issued draft rules requiring all solar inverters installed under its 30 GW rooftop program to link directly to national servers, aiming to improve grid stability and cybersecurity. Industry groups back the plan but warn of high compliance costs, supply chain constraints, and uneven connectivity. From pv magazine India As India scales its rooftop solar capacity under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has released draft guidelines mandating that all original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) supplying inverters ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...