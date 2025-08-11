Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd.: Brain Navi Biotechnology's NaoTrac performs first surgeries in Spain

Brain Navi has officially landed in Spain!

TAIPEI, Aug.11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Such an achievement has been made possible through the first of many collaborations with our valued partner, Palex Healthcare. This milestone has been reached not only thanks to Palex's solid reputation and deep experience in the Spanish medical market, but also due to the trust and commitment of their team. Brain Navi CEO Jerry Chen stated, "Brain Navi is proud to work alongside a partner that shares our vision of surgical innovation and desire to improve the well-being of patients continuously."

At this year's SENEC Congress, Spain's leading annual event hosted by the Spanish Society of Neurosurgery, which gathers experts from across the country to share the latest scientific advances and clinical innovations in the field, Spanish neurosurgeons had the opportunity to witness NaoTrac, Brain Navi's neurosurgical navigation robot, in action. Alongside Palex, Brain Navi showcased its technology throughout the event. Surgeons from all around Spain expressed strong interest in NaoTrac's capabilities and potential applications in their hospitals. "Spain holds great promise as a hub for neurosurgical innovation," said Carles Calaf, Director of the Neurosciences Business Unit at Palex Healthcare. "At SENEC, we witnessed firsthand how strongly surgeons responded to the need for more intelligent, AI-powered tools in the OR. This aligns with our belief that technology like NaoTrac can genuinely enhance surgical precision and support clinical teams in delivering better outcomes. With Brain Navi as our partner, we are confident this is only the beginning of helping more hospitals - and more patients - across Spain."

Just one week after the congress, the first NaoTrac system was installed in a Spanish hospital, where neurosurgeons, supported by Brain Navi and Palex teams, performed the country's first surgeries using the NaoTrac. The surgeons were highly impressed by NaoTrac's precision and intuitive design, highlighting its user-friendliness and value as a powerful asset in the Operating Room.

"At Palex, our mission is to bring cutting-edge medical technology closer to those who need it most," said Eulàlia Llopis, General Manager of the Hospital Area at Palex. "Collaborating with Brain Navi reflects our commitment to supporting clinicians with solutions that truly make a difference - in precision, efficiency, and above all, patient care."

For Brain Navi, this marks a major milestone in our global expansion, reinforcing the mission to improve patient outcomes through advanced medical technologies and to empower surgical teams with the best tools available.

