Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.08.2025 09:06 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd.: Brain Navi Biotechnology's NaoTrac performs first surgeries in Spain

Brain Navi has officially landed in Spain!

TAIPEI, Aug.11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Such an achievement has been made possible through the first of many collaborations with our valued partner, Palex Healthcare. This milestone has been reached not only thanks to Palex's solid reputation and deep experience in the Spanish medical market, but also due to the trust and commitment of their team. Brain Navi CEO Jerry Chen stated, "Brain Navi is proud to work alongside a partner that shares our vision of surgical innovation and desire to improve the well-being of patients continuously."

Brain Navi's CEO, Jerry Chen, and his team participated in the SENEC congress alongside Palex. Special thanks to Carles Calaf, Eulàlia Llopis Martí, and Estela Llopart for their involvement and support throughout the event.

At this year's SENEC Congress, Spain's leading annual event hosted by the Spanish Society of Neurosurgery, which gathers experts from across the country to share the latest scientific advances and clinical innovations in the field, Spanish neurosurgeons had the opportunity to witness NaoTrac, Brain Navi's neurosurgical navigation robot, in action. Alongside Palex, Brain Navi showcased its technology throughout the event. Surgeons from all around Spain expressed strong interest in NaoTrac's capabilities and potential applications in their hospitals. "Spain holds great promise as a hub for neurosurgical innovation," said Carles Calaf, Director of the Neurosciences Business Unit at Palex Healthcare. "At SENEC, we witnessed firsthand how strongly surgeons responded to the need for more intelligent, AI-powered tools in the OR. This aligns with our belief that technology like NaoTrac can genuinely enhance surgical precision and support clinical teams in delivering better outcomes. With Brain Navi as our partner, we are confident this is only the beginning of helping more hospitals - and more patients - across Spain."

Just one week after the congress, the first NaoTrac system was installed in a Spanish hospital, where neurosurgeons, supported by Brain Navi and Palex teams, performed the country's first surgeries using the NaoTrac. The surgeons were highly impressed by NaoTrac's precision and intuitive design, highlighting its user-friendliness and value as a powerful asset in the Operating Room.

"At Palex, our mission is to bring cutting-edge medical technology closer to those who need it most," said Eulàlia Llopis, General Manager of the Hospital Area at Palex. "Collaborating with Brain Navi reflects our commitment to supporting clinicians with solutions that truly make a difference - in precision, efficiency, and above all, patient care."

For Brain Navi, this marks a major milestone in our global expansion, reinforcing the mission to improve patient outcomes through advanced medical technologies and to empower surgical teams with the best tools available.

Brain Navi Biotechnology, a leading Taiwanese surgical robotic company, specializes in designing and developing innovative navigation and robotic surgery technologies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744300/1748613294635_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873615/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brain-navi-biotechnologys-naotrac-performs-first-surgeries-in-spain-302523914.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.