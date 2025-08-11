HONG KONG, Aug 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) organised a delegation to Hanoi, Vietnam from 5 to 7 August to promote Hong Kong's professional services and assist Hong Kong professional service providers in exploring business opportunities.As Hong Kong's sixth-largest trading partner and the second largest among ASEAN members, Vietnam has steadily strengthened trade and economic relations with Hong Kong. The delegation aims at further deepening bilateral business ties and introducing Hong Kong's professional services to local businesses there.The delegation, co-led by Patrick Lau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, and Rimsky Yuen, Chairman of the HKTDC Professional Services Committee Advisory Committee, comprised 19 Hong Kong professionals from various sectors, including accounting, legal, consulting and corporate services.During the visit, delegate Tim Koo, Director, Normsun Advisory Services Limited, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Trade and Economics of Vietnam, reflecting a commitment by both sides to strengthen cooperation.Meetings with Vietnam's government bodies, industry associations and large local enterprises - such as the Foreign Investment Agency under Ministry of Finance, Kinh Bac Group, National Innovation Center, The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants Vietnam, The Vietnam Association of Certified Public Accountants, Vietnam Bank's Association, Vietnam International Arbitration Centre and VMO Holdings - provided a plethora of opportunities for Hong Kong delegates to explore cooperation opportunities with their Vietnamese counterparts.One of the mission highlights, which was the lunch seminar co-hosted by the HKTDC and Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, successfully promoted Hong Kong's role as a regional centre for professional services and risk management. Attracting over 120 Vietnamese business representatives and professionals, it encouraged local enterprises to collaborate with Hong Kong service providers when expanding their business or managing risks.At the lunch seminar, Dr Lau said: "This mission is a part of the HKTDC's new Hong Kong Professionals Plus campaign. We hope to tell the stories of Hong Kong through business delegations and visits as well as promote the strengths of Hong Kong's professional services sector, while at the same time assist them to better understand the latest developments in the ASEAN markets and to seize business opportunities."Mr Yuen stated: "As an international financial centre and a regional hub for professional services, Hong Kong possesses top-tier talents offering world-class legal, financial and consulting services. With extensive experience in facilitating cross-border investments and fund-raising over the years, Hong Kong can meet the development needs of Vietnamese enterprises and assist investors from other countries in seizing opportunities in Vietnam."The HKTDC regularly organises business missions across industries. It will continue to conduct outreach activities to promote the advantages of Hong Kong's professional services, while helping service providers seize more overseas collaboration opportunities.Photo Download: http://bit.ly/4fu1HBjPatrick Lau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director (third left, front row), and Rimsky Yuen, Chairman of the HKTDC Professional Services Committee Advisory Committee (fourth left, front row), co-led a delegation to Hanoi, Vietnam, comprising 19 delegates from the professional services sectorTim Koo, Director, Normsun Advisory Services Limited (second right) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Trade and Economics of VietnamA highlight of the mission was the lunch seminar co-hosted by the HKTDC and Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which attracted over 120 business representatives and professionals from VietnamPatrick Lau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, delivered remarks at the lunch seminarRimsky Yuen, Chairman of the HKTDC Professional Services Committee Advisory Committee, spoke at the lunch seminarMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department:Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.