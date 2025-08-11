DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist (NRJL LN) Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.4299 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21011980 CODE: NRJL LN ISIN: FR0010524777 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJL LN LEI Code: 9695008U0BHDZBWYFV02 Sequence No.: 398427 EQS News ID: 2181898 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 11, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)