Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: A2DPSZ | ISIN: SE0009606809 | Ticker-Symbol: JS8
Frankfurt
11.08.25 | 08:19
0,526 Euro
-0,75 % -0,004
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
140 Leser
Unibap Space Solutions AB: Unibap Space Solutions: 3.5-year framework contract with Argotec

Unibap Space Solutions AB (Unibap) and Argotec Srl (Argotec), with its affiliates, has today entered a new 3.5-year framework contract. Argotec has appointed Unibap as its exclusive Edge Computer supplier. The framework contract has a minimum order value of 2.0 MEUR.

The new framework contract integrates the current contract only covering the IRIDE HEO constellation and extends to cover all relevant missions and constellations until the end of 2028. The potential third batch for IRIDE HEO is thus moved to the new framework contract.

  • With the successful launch into space of the first eight IRIDE HEO satellites including Unibap's iX5 HW and SW, and the successful delivery from Unibap of all edge computers for the first two batches of IRIDE HEO satellites, we are delighted to continue to build on this partnership. The new framework contract covers iX5, iX10 and future generations of Unibap's high performance edge computer solutions.
    Johan Åman, CEO, Unibap Space Solutions
  • Our satellites embody excellence in innovation and performance, thanks to advanced edge computing capabilities that enable real-time data acquisition and processing directly on board. This makes them particularly attractive for future applications and missions. Our successful collaboration with Unibap has led to the development and validation of an onboard image processing software framework - a cutting-edge and competitive asset whose effectiveness and robustness have already been clearly demonstrated.
    David Avino, CEO, Argotec

_______________

Uppsala August 11, 2025

For more information, please contact:

Johan Åman, CEO
ceo@unibap.com
+46 70 821 00 51
_______________

This information constitutes information that Unibap Space Solutions AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on August 11, 2025, 08:30 CEST

About Unibap Space Solutions
Unibap Space Solutions is a Swedish high-tech space company at the forefront of edge computing technology. Our advanced hardware, software and services empower both defense and commercial space missions. Unibap Space Solutions is transforming the industry through trustworthy innovation in Space. The company's Quality Management System is certified according to SS-EN ISO 9001:2015. The company is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information, please visit the Company's website unibap.com.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
