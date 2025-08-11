Aira is raising €150 million in equity financing to support increased production capacity in Wroclaw, Poland, as well as further research and development in Sweden. Swedish heat pump manufacturer Aira has raised €150 million ($174. 7 million) in equity financing from existing investors as the company pursues growth in key European markets. The funds will be used in increased production capacity at Aira's factory in Wroclaw, Poland, as well as in the company's R&D center in Sweden. Aira was founded in 2022 by Vargas, a co-founder of the recently insolvent Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt. ...

