Built for the localization industry, the Smart Insights feature turns project complexity into clear, actionable insights

RWS, a content solutions company, powered by technology and human expertise, announces the launch of Smart Insights a new feature within its cloud-based Trados language technology platform that redefines how localization professionals manage global content at scale.

Localization projects can be unpredictable. Deadlines shift, resources change, and priorities evolve. Smart Insights is an industry-first, LLM-powered virtual assistant within Trados that helps project managers navigate these complexities by answering everyday questions in plain language like:

"Trados, please tell me which projects are at risk this week? Where are we seeing delays?"

"Also, can you show me projected performance trends across all my clients for the next quarter? And highlight any upcoming translation tasks under 500 words that might impact my delivery timelines?"

"Smart Insights changes the game for localization," said Mark Lawyer, President of Regulated Industries Linguistic AI at RWS. "We're putting real-time project intelligence directly in the hands of the people who need it. No dashboards, no delays, just instant answers."

Smart Insights, powered by Amazon Q in QuickSight, is now included as part of the Trados Enterprise subscription giving Enterprise customers immediate access to advanced project visibility and control. For Trados Team and Trados Accelerate customers, Smart Insights is available as an optional upgrade, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can benefit from this powerful feature.

Read our blog to learn more about Smart Insights.

About us

RWS is a content solutions company, powered by technology and human expertise. We grow the value of ideas, data and content by making sure organizations are understood. Everywhere.

Our proprietary technology, 45+ AI patents and human experts help organizations bring ideas to market faster, build deeper relationships across borders and cultures, and enter new markets with confidence growing their business and connecting them to a world of opportunities.

It's why over 80 of the world's top 100 brands trust RWS to drive innovation, inform decisions and shape brand experiences.

With 60+ global locations, across five continents, our teams work with businesses across almost all industries. Innovating since 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

More information: rws.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250811836546/en/

Contacts:

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105