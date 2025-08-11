Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
Tradegate
11.08.25 | 09:00
0,750 Euro
+3,45 % +0,025
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7100,76011:34
0,7150,75511:31
PR Newswire
11.08.2025 10:30 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Zoomlion's Corporate-Named Satellite Enters Orbit, Marking a New Era in Engineering Machinery with Digital, Intelligent, Green, and Global Vision

RIZHAO, China, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion," 1157.HK) has reached a new milestone with the successful entry into orbit of the "Zoomlion" corporate-named satellite, the first of its kind in the global engineering machinery sector. At 00:31 Beijing time, the Geely Constellation Group 04 satellites were launched from the coastal waters near Rizhao, Shandong, China, using the Jielong-3 carrier rocket, with one satellite carrying the Zoomlion name.

Zoomlion's Corporate-Named Satellite Enters Orbit, Marking a New Era in Engineering Machinery with Digital, Intelligent, Green, and Global Vision

The "Zoomlion" satellite marks the company's expansion from construction sites on Earth to the vastness of space. It reflects Zoomlion's determination to accelerate digitalization, intelligence, sustainability, and global reach, ensuring service access in even the most challenging environments.

As a leader in engineering machinery innovation, Zoomlion drives progress through eight national-level research platforms, over 17,800 patent applications, and more than 570 industry standards. Its groundbreaking products include China's first 3,000-ton crawler crane, the world's longest 101-meter carbon fiber boom pump truck, the first 10,000-ton-meter tower crane, the largest 4,000-ton all-terrain crane, and the highest 82-meter straight-arm aerial work platform.

The satellite launch opens new possibilities for global service connectivity, from polar regions and deserts to offshore platforms. It also strengthens the integration of big data, IoT, AI, and satellite communications, supporting a next-generation service ecosystem capable of delivering smarter, faster, and greener solutions worldwide.

With its Smart Industrial City as the core, Zoomlion operates 23 world-class intelligent factories, over 10 overseas R&D and manufacturing bases, and more than 30 primary logistics hubs, serving customers in over 200 countries and regions. The company will continue to explore frontier technologies and innovative applications to enhance service efficiency and customer value on a global scale.

About Zoomlion
Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (1157.HK) is a leading global manufacturer of high-end equipment, with core businesses in engineering machinery, mining machinery, and agricultural machinery. Its portfolio covers 15 major categories, 75 product series, and 745 product models. Operating in over 200 countries and regions, Zoomlion combines innovation, sustainability, and customer focus to drive progress and create a better future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747613/f0542ac833b4d7df63f5896113fd64cf.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlions-corporate-named-satellite-enters-orbit-marking-a-new-era-in-engineering-machinery-with-digital-intelligent-green-and-global-vision-302526298.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.