Wood MacKenzie predicts that Ireland will meet its 8 GW 2030 solar target but wind, heat pumps, and electric vehicles (EVs) are all lagging behind theirs. Ireland's current installed solar capacity is just under 2 GW, but this could be increased thanks to favorable policy, grid investments, and energy storage. A new report looking at Ireland's energy transition projects that solar will meet its 8 GW target by 2030 and, on a broader scale, renewables are on track to contribute 80% of Ireland's generated electricity by 2030 and 93% by 2050. Titled 'Energy Transition Outlook Ireland', the report ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...