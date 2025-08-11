Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has named Franco Masciovecchio as Country Manager for Switzerland.

"We are pleased to continue to expand our leadership team in the DACH region. Franco's decades of underwriting experience will be instrumental as we continue to expand, bringing our technical acumen, financial strength and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy to Switzerland and beyond," said Andreas Krause, Head of DACH, BHSI.

Over more than three decades in the insurance industry, Franco has held numerous senior-level positions. He was most recently Head of Property Construction, Europe, at another insurer. Franco is based in Zurich and can be reached at franco.masciovecchio@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI in Switzerland, currently offers property, casualty, product liability, executive and professional lines and cyber insurance as well as multinational solutions, with a focus on commercial and industrial risks in the corporate and upper middle market segments.

In Switzerland, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHIIL is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHIIL is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC and BHIIL are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250806769642/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

JoAnn Lee +1 617.936.2937