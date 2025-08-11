Regulatory News:

Havas N.V. (EURONEXT: HAVAS) hereby reports transaction details related to the €50 million buyback program as communicated on May 28, 2025.

From August 04, 2025, up to and including August 08, 2025, a total of 870,528 shares were repurchased on exchange at an average price of €1.4870.

Up to and including August 08, 2025, a total of 7,165,391 shares were repurchased under the share buyback program for a total consideration of €1.4896.

Havas N.V. publishes on a weekly basis, every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/regulated-information/

