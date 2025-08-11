OPIS, Wood Mackenzie, and Bernreuter Research have spoken with pv magazine about China's alleged $7 billion plan to reduce polysilicon oversupply and restore a sustainable pricing environment for the PV supply chain, but opinions remain divided on its feasibility and effectiveness. China's six largest polysilicon manufacturers plan to raise about CNY 50 billion ($7 billion) to buy and idle roughly one-third of the country's polysilicon production capacity, Reuters reported, citing a statement from GCL Technology Holdings. If carried out, this move would shut down about 1 million metric tons ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...