The 20i FOSS Awards Return for 2025

MANSFIELD, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Web hosting provider 20i has announced the return of the popular Free Open Source Software (FOSS) Awards. The FOSS Awards recognise and celebrate the individuals and teams who contribute to the essential open-source community which powers so much of the internet.

This year's awards feature a refreshed group of awards categories covering diverse contributions to the FOSS ecosystem. In addition to popular returning categories such as "Best CMS" and "Best E-commerce Software", a new category,"Best AI Software" will be awarded for the first time.

Nominees cover projects of all sizes, from household names such as WordPress, to smaller niche offerings in categories including Password Managers, CRM, and Project Management.

Winners of each of the 11 software categories will be awarded free web hosting to help support their project along with a FOSS awards trophy, winners badges, and exclusive 20i merchandise.

Voting is public, with no registration required, and this year voters are also eligible to win prizes, including Autoscale hosting .

20i Director Lloyd Cobb said "We're thrilled to be bringing the FOSS Awards back for another year. Open source software underpins so much that is done at all levels of the web industry, and we love being able to help celebrate so many great tools".

Key Dates for the 20i FOSS Awards 2025:

Voting Open: 28th July, 2025

Voting Closes: 1st September, 2025

Winners Announced: 9th September, 2025

For more information and to cast your vote, visit www.20i.com/foss-awards .

