Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.08.2025 12:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The 20i FOSS Awards Return for 2025

Popular open source awards return for third year.

MANSFIELD, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Web hosting provider 20i has announced the return of the popular Free Open Source Software (FOSS) Awards. The FOSS Awards recognise and celebrate the individuals and teams who contribute to the essential open-source community which powers so much of the internet.

20i FOSS Awards

20i FOSS Awards
20i FOSS Awards, Celebrating Free Open Source Software.

This year's awards feature a refreshed group of awards categories covering diverse contributions to the FOSS ecosystem. In addition to popular returning categories such as "Best CMS" and "Best E-commerce Software", a new category,"Best AI Software" will be awarded for the first time.

Nominees cover projects of all sizes, from household names such as WordPress, to smaller niche offerings in categories including Password Managers, CRM, and Project Management.

Winners of each of the 11 software categories will be awarded free web hosting to help support their project along with a FOSS awards trophy, winners badges, and exclusive 20i merchandise.

Voting is public, with no registration required, and this year voters are also eligible to win prizes, including Autoscale hosting.

20i Director Lloyd Cobb said "We're thrilled to be bringing the FOSS Awards back for another year. Open source software underpins so much that is done at all levels of the web industry, and we love being able to help celebrate so many great tools".

Key Dates for the 20i FOSS Awards 2025:

Voting Open: 28th July, 2025

Voting Closes: 1st September, 2025

Winners Announced: 9th September, 2025

For more information and to cast your vote, visit www.20i.com/foss-awards.

Contact Information

Daniel Watkinson
SEO Manager
daniel.watkinson@20i.com

.

SOURCE: 20i



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-20i-foss-awards-return-for-2025-1057771

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.