Announcing the 2025 Gatineau Consumer Choice Award Winners

GATINEAU, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in Gatineau and the surrounding regions. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Gatineau Consumer Choice Award Winners.

GATINEAU AWARD RECIPIENTS

1CLEAN AIR

Duct Cleaning

www.1cleanair.ca/franchise/ottawa CENTRE DENTAIRE TOUCHETTE

Dental Clinic

www.centredentairetouchette.com CENTRE ESTHÉTIQUE KARINE BONICALZI

Aesthetic Center

www.esthetiquekb.com CLINIQUES MÉDICALES LACROIX

Private Medical Clinic

www.cliniquesmedicaleslacroix.com/fr COMMISSIONNAIRES GATINEAU

Security Services

www.commissionaires.ca/fr CP DU SOMMET

General Contractor

www.cpdusommet.com DECK GOLIATH

Patio and Gallery

www.deckgoliath.com DÉMÉNAGEMENT ANDRÉ BÉLAIR

Moving Company

www.demenagementandrebelair.com ÉCOLE DE MUSIQUE DE L'OUTAOUAIS INC.

Music School

www.ecoledemusiqueoutaouais.qc.ca ÉQUIPE VYNCENT LEDOUX

Residential Mortgage Broker

www.vyncentledoux.com FLEURISTE MONIQUE

FLORIST

www.fleuristemonique.ca/boutique/fr GESTION IMMOBILIÈRE METROPOLIS

Property Management

www.gestionmetropolis.ca LAROCK DESIGN

Interior Design

LÉORIC LAVEUR DE VITRES

Window Cleaning LL & ASSOCIÉS CABINET JURIDIQUE

Legal Firm - Lawyers and Notaries

www.llassocies.ca PRO 4 SAISONS

Snow Removal

www.pro4saisons.com SERVICE-TECH PLOMBERIE

Plumbing Contractor

www.servicetechplomberie.ca SOLUTION MASSAGE

Massage Therapy

www.solutionmassage.com SOUHIR PHOTOGRAPHY

Corporate and Commercial Photography

www.souhirphotography.com TERRENTRETIEN

Lawn Maintenance

www.terrentretien.ca THERMO-MAÎTRE

Heating and Cooling

www.thermo-maitre.com/fr THERMOS MAXIMUM

Windows Installation Service

www.thermosmaximum.com TNT K-9 CONCEPTS

Dog Training Center

www.tntk-9concepts.com TOITURES BOULET

Residential Roofer

www.toituresboulet.com

Learn more about 2025 Gatineau Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

https://youtu.be/IKXJwkq7TT4

