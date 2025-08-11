Announcing the 2025 Gatineau Consumer Choice Award Winners

GATINEAU, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in Gatineau and the surrounding regions. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Gatineau Consumer Choice Award Winners.
GATINEAU AWARD RECIPIENTS
1CLEAN AIR
CENTRE DENTAIRE TOUCHETTE
CENTRE ESTHÉTIQUE KARINE BONICALZI
CLINIQUES MÉDICALES LACROIX
COMMISSIONNAIRES GATINEAU
CP DU SOMMET
DECK GOLIATH
DÉMÉNAGEMENT ANDRÉ BÉLAIR
ÉCOLE DE MUSIQUE DE L'OUTAOUAIS INC.
ÉQUIPE VYNCENT LEDOUX
FLEURISTE MONIQUE
GESTION IMMOBILIÈRE METROPOLIS
LAROCK DESIGN
LÉORIC LAVEUR DE VITRES
LL & ASSOCIÉS CABINET JURIDIQUE
PRO 4 SAISONS
SERVICE-TECH PLOMBERIE
SOLUTION MASSAGE
SOUHIR PHOTOGRAPHY
TERRENTRETIEN
THERMO-MAÎTRE
THERMOS MAXIMUM
TNT K-9 CONCEPTS
TOITURES BOULET
Learn more about 2025 Gatineau Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
https://youtu.be/IKXJwkq7TT4
