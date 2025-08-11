Anzeige
Announcing the 2025 Gatineau Consumer Choice Award Winners

GATINEAU, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in Gatineau and the surrounding regions. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Gatineau Consumer Choice Award Winners.

GATINEAU AWARD RECIPIENTS

1CLEAN AIR
Duct Cleaning
www.1cleanair.ca/franchise/ottawa

CENTRE DENTAIRE TOUCHETTE
Dental Clinic
www.centredentairetouchette.com

CENTRE ESTHÉTIQUE KARINE BONICALZI
Aesthetic Center
www.esthetiquekb.com

CLINIQUES MÉDICALES LACROIX
Private Medical Clinic
www.cliniquesmedicaleslacroix.com/fr

COMMISSIONNAIRES GATINEAU
Security Services
www.commissionaires.ca/fr

CP DU SOMMET
General Contractor
www.cpdusommet.com

DECK GOLIATH
Patio and Gallery
www.deckgoliath.com

DÉMÉNAGEMENT ANDRÉ BÉLAIR
Moving Company
www.demenagementandrebelair.com

ÉCOLE DE MUSIQUE DE L'OUTAOUAIS INC.
Music School
www.ecoledemusiqueoutaouais.qc.ca

ÉQUIPE VYNCENT LEDOUX
Residential Mortgage Broker
www.vyncentledoux.com

FLEURISTE MONIQUE
FLORIST
www.fleuristemonique.ca/boutique/fr

GESTION IMMOBILIÈRE METROPOLIS
Property Management
www.gestionmetropolis.ca

LAROCK DESIGN
Interior Design

LÉORIC LAVEUR DE VITRES
Window Cleaning

LL & ASSOCIÉS CABINET JURIDIQUE
Legal Firm - Lawyers and Notaries
www.llassocies.ca

PRO 4 SAISONS
Snow Removal
www.pro4saisons.com

SERVICE-TECH PLOMBERIE
Plumbing Contractor
www.servicetechplomberie.ca

SOLUTION MASSAGE
Massage Therapy
www.solutionmassage.com

SOUHIR PHOTOGRAPHY
Corporate and Commercial Photography
www.souhirphotography.com

TERRENTRETIEN
Lawn Maintenance
www.terrentretien.ca

THERMO-MAÎTRE
Heating and Cooling
www.thermo-maitre.com/fr

THERMOS MAXIMUM
Windows Installation Service
www.thermosmaximum.com

TNT K-9 CONCEPTS
Dog Training Center
www.tntk-9concepts.com

TOITURES BOULET
Residential Roofer
www.toituresboulet.com

Learn more about 2025 Gatineau Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

https://youtu.be/IKXJwkq7TT4

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-gatineau-consumer-choice-award-winners-1058508

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
