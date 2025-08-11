Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands, is pleased to announce that it has secured an exclusive supply agreement with Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited ("CCCBL"), a division of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and its over 200 brands and related products to customers around the world. The agreement names Coca-Cola as our preferred beverage partner allowing for all brands in the Happy Belly portfolio to participate in the program.

Coca-Cola

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/261963_42eb429ac4913a8d_002full.jpg

"Partnering with Coca-Cola ("Coke"), a world-class beverage company with a long track record of expertise in the restaurant industry, allows us to benefit from their impactful buying power combining the size and reach of their network. This partnership ensures that both our corporate and franchised locations can take full advantage of the service and cost-saving benefits of a national account as we consolidate our purchasing," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"Through our national account with Coke, we will have consistent access to high-volume products at competitive prices, leveraging the purchasing power and economies of scale inherent in national agreements. This will help reduce food costs and streamline inventory management across multiple locations. Additionally, Coke's reliable supply chain support will minimize the risk of stock shortages and enable more accurate forecasting and planning. With a single point of contact for ordering, billing, and customer service, operational efficiency will be enhanced, allowing our management teams to focus on driving excellence and revenue growth in the business.



"This marks our third national partnership with leading global organizations in the food, beverage, and technology sectors, reflecting our ongoing growth and expanding scale. As our business strengthens, our relationships become increasingly sought-after by vendors and strategic partners, enabling us to deliver enhanced value to both our franchisees and stakeholders. Our initial milestone was the supply-chain agreement with Sysco on January 17, 2025, the world's foremost food distributor for restaurants, which has allowed us to leverage consolidated purchasing power and elevate service quality across our franchise network. Building on this momentum, on April 4, 2025, we secured a multi-year partnership with TOAST, providing Happy Belly with cutting-edge Point-of-Sale, loyalty, and analytics solutions to support our diverse portfolio of nine quick-serve restaurant brands.

"We are excited to partner with our account teams at Coca-Cola as we continue scaling our business and progress toward our goal of becoming Canada's leading restaurant consolidator. By emphasizing operational discipline and brand scalability, we remain dedicated to creating long-term shareholder value and building a high-performance platform of emerging restaurant brands.



"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries, please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is a globally recognized leader in the beverage industry, renowned for its iconic portfolio of sparkling and still beverages. With a presence in over 200 countries, Coca-Cola offers a diverse range of products including soft drinks, juices, teas, coffees, and bottled water, catering to millions of consumers worldwide. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, Coca-Cola continues to evolve while maintaining its heritage as one of the world's most valuable and trusted brands.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly Food Group

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/261963_42eb429ac4913a8d_003full.jpg

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261963

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.