Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 722713 | ISIN: US5949724083 | Ticker-Symbol: MIGA
Tradegate
11.08.25 | 12:25
354,50 Euro
+4,42 % +15,00
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSTRATEGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSTRATEGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
352,50353,6012:28
353,00354,0012:28
PR Newswire
11.08.2025 12:06 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cango Inc. Acquires 50 MW Bitcoin Mining Facility in Georgia, Laying Groundwork for Future Energy Strategy

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), today announced the acquisition of a fully operational 50 MW mining facility in Georgia, USA, for a total cash consideration of US$19.5 million - a pivotal step marking the Company's transition into a diverse strategy that manages a robust portfolio of Bitcoin mining and energy infrastructure.


This transaction represents Cango's first step to steadily increase its portfolio of owned and operated mining facilities. By selectively acquiring low-cost power operations, Cango aims to enhance operational efficiency, cost discipline, and long-term financial resilience-while establishing the foundation for a more advanced energy strategy in the future.

The facility has hosted Cango's miners under a third-party hosting agreement. Following this acquisition, Cango will allocate 30 MW to its self-mining operations and 20 MW to hosting services for third-party clients. Fully equipped with essential mining infrastructure, accommodation, and support facilities, the facility enables a seamless transition for Cango. With this acquisition, Cango will begin developing in-house operational expertise required for managing self-owned mining sites, strengthening the Company's technical and managerial foundation. As this infrastructure is put in place, Cango is also laying the strategic groundwork for a gradual pivot towards supplying energy for high-performance computing (HPC) applications, further expanding the long-term potential of its sites beyond Bitcoin mining while leveraging operational and technical expertise developed in-house.

Mr. Peng Yu, CEO of Cango, said, "This acquisition is a critical milestone and marks the beginning of our vertical integration as we transition towards a more diversified and resilient portfolio of Bitcoin mining sites and energy infrastructure. By integrating long-term power supply agreements into our portfolio and developing new revenue streams, we are optimizing power costs, expanding operational capacity, and reinforcing our financial sustainability. This acquisition aligns with our long-term vision to become the leading mining and energy solutions provider."

Investor Relations Contact

Juliet YE, Head of Communications
Cango Inc.
Email: ir@cangoonline.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675436/CANG_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cango-inc-acquires-50-mw-bitcoin-mining-facility-in-georgia-laying-groundwork-for-future-energy-strategy-302526339.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.