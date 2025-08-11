Anzeige
Montag, 11.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Stuttgart
11.08.25 | 08:15
0,323 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3190,35212:26
PR Newswire
11.08.2025 12:18 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Invitation to Minesto's Webinar: Half-Year Report 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday August 14, Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, will publish their Half-Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2025. Dr Martin Edlund, CEO, will present and share key updates from Minesto, followed by a Q&A session.

The webinar will take place online at 10am (CEST) on Thursday 14 August 2025.

The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be broadcast through Finwire TV.

Following the session, a recording will be available online.

Welcome! Please register your attendance here:

Minesto - Half-Year report 2025 - Finwire

The Half-Year Report is scheduled for publication at 08.30 (CEST) on Thursday 14 August, it will be distributed through press release and available at www.minesto.com

For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Invitation to Minesto's Webinar: Half-Year Report 2025 On Thursday August 14, Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, will publish their Half-Year Report

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-minestos-webinar-half-year-report-2025-302526345.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
