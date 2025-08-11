SINGAPORE, Aug 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In a nation known for its high-tech infrastructure and regulatory foresight, a leading financial institution in Singapore has become a benchmark for how innovation and compliance can successfully coexist. Over the past few years, this institution has undergone a bold digital transformation integrating cloud-native systems, AI-powered operations, and mobile-first services to drive scale, speed, and customer-centricity. With more than 1,600 AI models deployed across 350 use cases, the transformation generated S$800 million in business value, optimizing everything from fraud detection to personalized service delivery.Yet, progress came with its share of challenges. In 2023, widespread service disruptions led to increased regulatory scrutiny and enhanced oversight by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In response, the institution strengthened its IT resilience and governance frameworks, emerging stronger with a renewed focus on sustainable innovation. This story stands today as a powerful example of how financial institutions can adapt, rebuild trust, and lead digital transformation responsibly in a fast-evolving regulatory environment.Set against this backdrop, the BFSI IT Summit - Singapore 2025 will take place on 14th August at Marina Bay Sands, bringing together the region's top leaders in banking, insurance, fintech, and public policy. Organized by Exito Media Concepts, the summit will spotlight the most pressing priorities of the sector from AI-driven efficiency to cyber resilience, digital infrastructure, blockchain, and financial inclusion.Event OverviewThe BFSI IT Summit - Singapore 2025 is a premier in-person gathering of C-suite executives, technology leaders, regulators, and innovators shaping the future of financial services in Asia. With Singapore playing a pivotal role as a global digital finance hub, the summit will provide a platform to explore real-world case studies, emerging trends, and regional best practices.Featured Speakers:- Reuben Lim - Chief Executive Officer, Singapore FinTech Association- Frankie Shuai - APAC CISO, DWS Group- Kriti Jain - MD & Head of New Economy Corporate Coverage (APAC), Deutsche Bank- Geraldine Wong - Chief Data Officer, GXS Bank- Pankaj Pophale - Chief Information Officer - HSBC Life, HSBCKey Discussion Themes:- Bridging Innovation & Compliance in Fintech- Zero Trust & Advanced Cybersecurity in BFSI- Building Future-Ready Digital Infrastructure- AI-Driven Personalization & Operational Efficiency- Digital Assets, Open Banking & API EcosystemsSo buckle up, Singapore because the future of finance is already in motion. Whether you're a banking executive, cybersecurity strategist, fintech founder, or compliance leader, this summit is where technology meets trust, and innovation gets its edge. The BFSI IT Summit - Singapore 2025 isn't just another conference it's a live blueprint of what's next. Don't miss your moment to be part of Asia's most influential financial dialogue.For more information, please visit: https://bfsiitsummit.com/singapore/About Exito:Exito, which means"success" in Spanish, embodies our unwavering commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, Exito hosts over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, connecting C-level executives and world-class thought leaders across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and deep industry insights, facilitate business growth, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and brand visibility delivering unmatched value and impact for all stakeholders.For Media Passes, Coverage Opportunities or Partnerships:Aayesha Zaheer | Senior Media and PR Executiveaayesha.zaheer@exito-e.com | www.exito-e.com+91 8095185757Source: ExitoCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.