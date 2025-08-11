Announcing the 2025 Trois-Rivières Consumer Choice Award Winners

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in Trois-Rivières and the surrounding regions. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Trois-Rivières Consumer Choice Award Winners.
TROIS-RIVIÈRES AWARD RECIPIENTS
ABAT EXTERMINATION
ALAIN DIONNE PHOTOGRAPHE
BOUTIQUE AULIT
CLIMATISATION EXPRESS INC.
CLINIQUE DERMA M
COLLÈGE MARIE-DE-L'INCARNATION
ÉCOLE DE CONDUITE VISION
ÉQUIPE PUTORTI FILION
HAIEXPERT
HOULE HUOT
LA CLINIQUE DE SANTÉ M
LTR LOCATION
LUMINAIRE GALARNEAU
MAISON TECHNO
PROTEX TROIS-RIVIÈRES
RÉSIDENCE STE-FAMILLE
SOLUTION CONSTRUCTION CM
SORESTO TROIS-RIVIÈRES
