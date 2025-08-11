Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Ltd. ("Horizon Quantum"), a developer of advanced software development tools for quantum computers, today announced the appointment of Greg Gould to the role of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Greg will lead key financial initiatives that are a part of Horizon Quantum's long-term strategic growth plan.

Greg brings more than 35 years of experience in finance, technology, and operations, spanning leadership roles in both public and private companies. He has served as CFO of InsurTech company Groundspeed Analytics and AI-driven FitTech company FIT:MATCH.ai, and was named a Top CFO in Miami by Finance Investing in 2023. He is currently a Venture Partner at 14Peaks Capital and an active technology investor. His earlier leadership roles include Senior Advisor at Corestate Capital and SVP of Strategic Partnerships Investor Relations at PropTech startup Quarters, where he spearheaded strategic partnerships, operational efficiencies, and business expansion.

Greg began his career at Goldman Sachs, where he was a top-ranked technology analyst covering the FinTech and IT services sectors. He later became a Managing Director and Co-Deputy Business Unit Leader of Goldman's Global Technology Research Group, overseeing more than $50 billion in financings, including the IPOs of Accenture, Mastercard, Sabre, and Sapient. Greg holds a B.S. in Finance from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ("MIT").

"Horizon Quantum is at the forefront of the quantum computing revolution, and I'm excited to join this exceptional team as we scale our impact globally," said Greg Gould. "As CFO, I look forward to aligning our financial strategy with our technological roadmap, ensuring we have the resources, discipline, and operational excellence to achieve our ambitious goals."

"Greg brings together growth-stage CFO experience with deep capital-markets expertise gained from leadership roles in Goldman Sachs' Global Technology Research Group. We believe he is ideally suited to help strengthen planning, controls, and stakeholder communication as we enter our next phase of growth. Greg's institutional relationships will be invaluable as we transform into a public company," said Joe Fitzsimons, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Quantum.

About Horizon Quantum

Horizon Quantum is developing a new generation of programming tools to simplify and expedite the process of developing software for quantum computers. By removing the need for prior quantum computing experience to develop applications for quantum hardware, Horizon's tools seek to make the power of quantum computing accessible to every software developer.

The company was founded by Dr Joe Fitzsimons in 2018, a former professor with two decades of experience in quantum computing and computational complexity theory. The leadership team also includes Dr Si-Hui Tan, Chief Science Officer, who holds a Ph.D. in Physics from MIT and has been actively involved in quantum research for the same period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" with respect to Horizon Quantum. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the businesses of Horizon Quantum may differ from their actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "will," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of Horizon Quantum anticipated impact of hiring Greg Gould as CFO. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Horizon Quantum and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the hiring of Greg Gould, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Horizon Quantum to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Horizon Quantum does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Past performance by Horizon Quantum's management team and its affiliates is not a guarantee of future performance. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on the historical record of the performance of Horizon Quantum's management team or businesses associated with them as indicative of future performance of an investment or the returns that Horizon Quantum will, or are likely to, generate going forward.

