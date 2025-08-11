Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

New findings published in Neuropsychopharmacology are the first to demonstrate that evenamide targets the key site of schizophrenia pathology in the hippocampus, and so could be an ideal therapeutic agent for treatment of the disorder

Systemic, acute administration of evenamide in the neurodevelopment MAM model of schizophrenia improved positive, negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia

Time-course analysis indicates effects of a single dose of evenamide last long after elimination of drug, suggesting effect on neuronal plasticity

Evenamide's glutamate modulation may improve overall outcomes in poorly responding or treatment resistant patients with schizophrenia on current antipsychotics, offering a novel strategy for managing the disorder

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, notes the publication of new preclinical research in the peer-reviewed journal Neuropsychopharmacology on the unique mechanism and site of action of evenamide as a potential treatment for schizophrenia.1 The findings by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, using the neurodevelopmental methylazoxymethanol acetate (MAM) animal model, indicated that evenamide, Newron's first-in-class glutamate modulator, could offer a novel therapeutic strategy capable of addressing positive, cognitive, and negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is a neurodevelopmental disorder affecting approximately 1% of the world's population, and is characterized by positive, negative, and cognitive symptoms. However, current dopamine D2 antagonist-based antipsychotic drugs only address primarily positive symptoms. It is known that limbic hippocampus hyperexcitability is a key pathological state of schizophrenia and therefore represents an ideal therapeutic target. This newly published research shows how evenamide, a selective voltage-gated sodium channel blocker, uniquely targets hippocampal hyperexcitability and selectively inhibits hyperactive neurons. Additionally, time-course analysis indicates effects of a single dose of evenamide last long after its elimination, suggesting evenamide may have an effect on neuronal plasticity. Studies to date suggest evenamide is devoid of activity at any other central nervous system target, and it normalizes excessive synaptic glutamate induced by NMDA hypofunction.

"The study examined the effect of acute evenamide treatment on the hyperdopaminergic state, hippocampal hyperexcitability, social deficits, and recognition memory in the methylazoxymethanol acetate (MAM) neurodevelopmental model," explained Daniela L. Uliana, first author of the study, from the Departments of Neuroscience, Psychiatry and Psychology of the University of Pittsburgh. "The MAM model consists of injecting MAM during gestational day 17 into pregnant rats at a time that approximates the human second trimester; a period of vulnerability in pregnancy during which prenatal disruptions can result in increased schizophrenia incidence in adults. The MAM-treated rats show multiple anatomical, behavioral, neurochemical, and physiological changes consistent with schizophrenia."

"The study findings suggest that evenamide has high therapeutic potential for treating multiple symptom domains of schizophrenia," said Senior study author Dr. Anthony A. Grace of the University of Pittsburgh. "Evenamide is a unique NCE agent in acting at the site of the deficit in schizophrenia by reducing hippocampal hyperexcitability. This represents a significant advancement in treatment, as evenamide can downregulate the hyperdopaminergic state without producing D2 blockade-related side effects while also improving behavioral deficits that are not properly treated by D2 blocking antipsychotic agents."

"The recognition memory improvement induced by evenamide in the study's MAM model may indicate that it may also enhance cognitive function in patients with schizophrenia and ultimately lead to a better functional outcome," continued Grace. "Current D2-based antipsychotic agents do not effectively address cognitive symptoms, which limits their overall efficacy and produces a significant functional burden on patients. Therefore, evenamide would offer advantages over existing antipsychotic drugs by targeting positive symptoms, cognitive deficits and social isolation."

"This study provides important learnings, which explain the results of our earlier Phase II and Phase III trials in patients with chronic schizophrenia. The prolonged effect in the MAM model explains the continuing improvement in symptoms even one year after starting treatment with evenamide in TRS patients in our phase 2 trial. In the Phase 3 trial in patients who were not responding to their current 2nd-generation antipsychotic drugs, including clozapine, the addition of evenamide led to significant improvements on the primary efficacy measure (PANSS total) as well as a clinically and statistically significant increases in responder rates," said Ravi Anand, Newron's CMO. "The preclinical and clinical results suggest high likelihood of success for our ongoing pivotal Phase III program and to potentially offering a completely new treatment paradigm to patients with schizophrenia."

About schizophrenia

Approximately 25 million people worldwide are affected by schizophrenia. Despite more than 60 different types of atypical and typical antipsychotics used to treat schizophrenia globally, a considerable number of patients remain severely ill or resistant to treatment. Overall, 30-50% of patients do not respond to the available medications and are defined as treatment resistant. In addition to the patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS), another 20-30% are described as "poor responders to antipsychotic medication", even if not meeting the criteria for TRS. New findings indicate that patients with TRS have abnormalities in the glutamatergic system, but not in dopaminergic transmission, so there is a significant unmet medical need for treatments with a glutamatergic mechanism of action, efficacious both in TRS patients and in those who are poor responders to the current treatments.

About evenamide

Evenamide is the first new chemical entity that has demonstrated significant benefits in this difficult-to-treat patient population, as seen in the potentially pivotal Phase III study 008A trial, as an add-on treatment to second generation antipsychotics including clozapine, in 291 poorly responding patients with chronic schizophrenia. The primary endpoint, the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS)2, and the key secondary endpoint, the Clinical Global Impressions Scale Severity (CGI-S), were met and showed statistical significance compared to placebo. Importantly, evenamide treatment was associated with statistically significant increases in the proportion of patients who experienced "clinically meaningful benefit" on the outcome variables. Evenamide was extremely well tolerated, without any of the usual side effects of available antipsychotics.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system.

Headquartered in Bresso, near Milan, Italy, Newron is advancing its lead compound, evenamide, a first-in-class glutamate modulator, which has the potential to be the first add-on therapy for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) and for poorly responding patients with schizophrenia. Evenamide is currently in Phase III development and clinical trial results to date demonstrate the benefits of this drug candidate in the TRS patient population, with significant improvements across key efficacy measures increasing over time, as well as a favourable safety profile, which is uncommon for available antipsychotic medications.

Newron has signed development and commercialization agreements for evenamide with EA Pharma (a subsidiary of Eisai) for Japan and other Asian territories, as well as Myung In Pharm for South Korea.

Newron has a proven track record in bringing CNS therapies to market. Its Parkinson's disease treatment, Xadago (safinamide), is approved in over 20 markets, including the USA, UK, EU, Switzerland, and Japan, and commercialized in partnerships with Zambon and Meiji Seika.

For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

Important Notices

This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) about (1) Newron's ability to develop and expand its business, successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases and pain conditions, (3) Newron's financial resources, and (4) assumptions underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", "target", and other words and terms of similar meaning. All statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and costs and prospects are forward-looking statements. By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of products, including without limitation difficulties in enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and (10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or changes in market and/or overall economic conditions. Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research programs, development activities, commercialization plans, collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions. Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange or the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed. This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

1 Uliana DL, Walsh RA, Fabris D and Grace AA. Evenamide reverses schizophrenia-related dysfunction in a neurodevelopmental animal model, Neuropsychopharmacology (2025); https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-025-02188-y

2 Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) is widely used in clinical trials of schizophrenia and is considered the "gold standard" for assessment of antipsychotic treatment efficacy (Innvo Clin Neurosci, 2017: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5788255/)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250811493586/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Newron

Stefan Weber CEO; +39 02 6103 46 26, pr@newron.com

UK/Europe

Simon Conway Ciara Martin Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting; +44 20 3727 1000, SCnewron@fticonsulting.com

Switzerland

Valentin Handschin, IRF; +41 43 244 81 54, handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Germany/Europe

Anne Hennecke Maximilian Schur, MC Services; +49 211 52925227, newron@mc-services.eu

USA

Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience; +1 617 865 0041, psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com