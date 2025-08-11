Trina Storage Powers Latin America's Energy Transition as Flagship GWh-Scale Project Ships to Chile

SHANGHAI, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage has shipped the first 1.2GWh batch of its self-developed Elementa 2 BESS to Chile, marking its largest overseas standalone energy storage project and ushering in a new era of GWh-scale international deployments. This milestone validates the technical adaptability in extreme environments and delivering scenario-specific solutions to complex global operating conditions.

Located in Chile's northern Atacama Desert, one of the world's driest and most challenging regions, the project demanded exceptional engineering resilience. Specifically engineered for such demanding conditions, Trina Storage's Elementa 2 Desert Solution ensures stable operation. This not only significantly lowers equipment failure rates and O&M costs but also empowers the system to rapidly respond to grid fluctuations and balance power supply and demand.

"This successful deployment of a GWh-scale project showcases Trina Storage's full lifecycle solution capabilities," emphasized Álvaro García-Maltrás, President of Trina Solar for Latin America and the Caribbean. "We combine world-class engineering with deep local market knowledge to guarantee successful deployment and long-term operational excellence."

Given the project's massive scale and complex logistics, Trina Storage leveraged its extensive global project experience and professional service network. Through its vertically integrated supply chain, intelligent manufacturing, and stringent quality control processes, the company ensured full-process controllability during the large-scale delivery phase.

In the meantime, Trina Storage rolled out its localized service strategy to ensure the smooth execution and long-term operation of the project. This included establishing a local service team familiar with Chilean regulations and market demands; integrating supply chain resources across the Latin American region to shorten logistics cycles and collaboration costs; and building a full-cycle after-sales service system covering commissioning, operation, and maintenance, forming an end-to-end service chain.

This project lands in a rapidly growing market. According to Chile's Ministry of Energy, operational energy storage capacity reached 3,660 MWh by Q1 2025, solidifying the country's leadership position in Latin America. The successful shipment of this GWh-scale project not only sets a benchmark for Trina Storage in the region but also provides robust support for the clean energy transition in Chile and neighboring countries through its reliable energy storage solutions.

With more than 10GWh energy storage system shipments covering over 100 countries across the globe, Trina Storage will continue to drive the green transformation of global energy structures with continued innovation, high-quality products, intelligent manufacturing, and global service network.

