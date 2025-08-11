NextVision Reports Continued Rapid Growth and Record Results for Q2 2025

Company revenues grew by approximately 32%, reaching about $37 million

Gross profit increased by approximately 32%, reaching $26.5 million

Net profit rose by approximately 46%, reaching $23.2 million

Order backlog remained high at $110.4 million, as of the report date

RA'ANANA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a technology growth company that develops, manufactures, and markets stabilized day and night imaging solutions for ground and aerial platforms-such as micro and mini UAVs and drones-with one of the best weight/size-to-performance ratios in the world, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting continued rapid and profitable growth, in line with company forecasts.

Management Comment

Chen Golan, Chairman and Founder of Next Vision: "We closed the second quarter of 2025 with a double-digit growth in both revenue and profitability, continuing to reflect strong demand for our products and the broad trust of our customers worldwide. Ongoing investment in innovation and the development of advanced solutions enables us to maintain a leading position in the market and deliver significant added value to our customers."

Continued Mr. Golan: "Despite many challenges, the company succeeded during the '12-day war' with Iran in maintaining high operational continuity. During the operation, Israel's airspace was closed for two weeks, causing delays and postponements in some customer deliveries. Once the operation ended and the airspace reopened, most of the products were released and shipped to our customers."

"The company continues to see high demand worldwide and is investing significant resources to meet the ambitious sales target set by the Company's board-$160 million income from sales in 2025. We continue to lead the market through innovation, reliability, and outstanding performance, while maintaining competitive pricing," concluded Mr. Golan.

Financial Results Highlights

Revenues in the second quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $37 million, an increase of about 32% compared to revenues of approximately $28 million in the same quarter last year. In the first half of 2025, revenues totaled $73.2 million, an increase of about 32% compared to revenues of $55.2 million in the first half of last year.

The Company's order backlog remained high, totaling $110.4 million as of the report date. The number of active customers in the first half of the year grew to 154 compared to 137 active customers in the corresponding period last year.

The Company's gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $26.6 million (approximately 72% of total revenues), an increase of about 32% compared to a gross profit of $20.1 million in the same quarter last year. In the first half of 2025, gross profit was $53 million (approximately 72% of total revenues), an increase of about 35% compared to $39.3 million in the first half of 2024.

The company's operating profit in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $23 million (approximately 62% of total revenues), an increase of about 27% compared to operating profit of $18.1 million in the same quarter last year. In the first half of 2025, operating profit totaled $45.2 million, an increase of 33% compared to operating profit of $34 million in the first half of 2024.

Net profit in the second quarter of 2025 grew to approximately $23.2 million (approximately 63% of total revenues), an increase of about 46% compared to net profit of $15.9 million in the same quarter last year. Net profit in the first half of the year was $43.8 million, an increase of 44% compared to net profit of $30.4 million in the first half of 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities - During the second quarter, the company generated approximately $5.5 million from operating activities. In the quarter, the company used cash to make significant inventory purchases as part of its risk-reduction policy and commitment to rapid, continuous delivery of products to its customers, alongside continued expansion of its operations. In addition, the increase in accounts receivable due to delayed deliveries at the end of June, caused by the war with Iran also affected the cash flow.

Shareholders' equity stood at approximately $153.5 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2025, representing about 84% of the balance sheet total.

About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.

Next Vision is a leading technology company in the stabilized camera market for ground and aerial platforms. It offers customers advanced imaging solutions based on a wide range of cameras, accessories, and AI capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications-providing a true one-stop shop. The company has developed a patented image stabilization engine, enabling the production of stabilized cameras with one of the best size/weight-to-performance ratios globally. This solution delivers stable imagery even in challenging conditions. Next Vision markets its products worldwide, with consistent growth in its customer base.

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

NEXTVISION STABILIZED SYSTEMS LTD.

COMPREHENSIVE STATEMENT OF INCOME



























US$ thousands, except per

share data

Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

2024





















Revenues

73,243

55,278

37,080

28,055

114,934 Cost of revenues

(20,198)

(15,933)

(10,523)

(7,917)

(32,044)





















Gross profit

53,045

39,345

26,557

20,138

82,890





















Research and development expenses

(2,276)

(1,199)

(1,324)

(480)

(2,517) Selling & marketing

(877)

(901)

(430)

(418)

(1,639) General and administrative expenses

(4,682)

(3,185)

(1,795)

(1,112)

(5,730)



(7,835)

(5,285)

(3,549)

(2,010)

(9,886)





















Operating income

45,210

34,060

23,008

18,128

73,004





















Finance expenses

(152)

(188)

(120)

(97)

(430) Finance income

4,089

1,934

2,159

1,024

4,330





















Income before tax

49,147

35,806

25,047

19,055

76,904





















Taxes on income

(5,351)

(5,383)

(1,824)

(3,178)

(10,508)





















Net income

43,796

30,423

23,223

15,877

66,396





















Other comprehensive loss

















(16) Total comprehensive income

43,796

30,423

23,223

15,877

66,380





















Net income per share ($):



















Basic net income

0.5416

0.3837

0.2860

0.1999

0.8332





















Diluted net income

0.5218

0.3646

0.2752

0.1883

0.8024

NEXTVISION STABILIZED SYSTEMS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



























US$ thousands

As of June 30, 2025

As of June 30, 2024

As of Dec. 31, 2024



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

42,580

89,138

74,708 Short-term deposits

67,424

-

47,903 Trade receivables

17,560

8,508

6,374 Current income tax receivable

516

-

1,054 Other receivables and debit balances

4,819

1,929

1,840 Inventories

40,628

16,846

22,386













Total current assets

173,527

116,421

154,265













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment

872

458

749 Right-of-use assets

3,187

559

514 Intangible assets

4,415

2,928

3,628













Total non-current assets

8,474

3,945

4,891













Total assets

182,001

120,366

159,156













Current liabilities











Trade payables and service providers

10,078

6,085

5,842 Current income tax payable

-

640

- Other payables and credit balances

14,191

12,920

15,024













Total current liabilities

24,269

19,645

20,866













Non-current liabilities











Employee benefit obligations

114

91

114 Deferred taxes

515

290

373 Lease liabilities

3,540

197

111













Total non-current liabilities

4,169

578

598













Equity











Share capital and premium

47,112

43,184

43,194 Share-based payment reserve

5,402

2,465

4,047 Retained earnings

101,049

54,494

90,451













Total equity

153,563

100,143

137,692













Total liabilities and equity

182,001

120,366

159,156

SOURCE NextVision