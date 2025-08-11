Ceva, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

- Total revenue of $25.7 million, up 6% sequentially
- 4 licensing deals signed for NeuPro NPUs, marking pivotal moment for Ceva's AI business
- 2 strategic automotive IP agreements secured with U.S. companies for V2X and 4D radar
- Ceva-powered device shipments of 488 million units in the quarter, including record cellular IoT and Wi-Fi 6 shipments
- Surpassed 20 billion Ceva-powered device milestone, underscoring technology leadership and deep industry partnerships for more than two decades
- Repurchased 300,000 shares of Ceva stock for approximately $6.2 million during the quarter
ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $25.7 million, compared to $28.4 million reported for the second quarter of 2024. Licensing and related revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $15.0 million, compared to $17.3 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $10.7 million, compared to $11.2 million reported for the second quarter of 2024.
Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva, commented: "We are pleased by the second quarter results, driven by expanded AI licensing deals and good execution across our 3 pillars use cases - connect, sense and infer - coupled with a sequential growth in royalties. Our AI business continues to scale, with four new NPU agreements signed during the quarter - marking a pivotal moment in customer adoption and underscoring the growing demand for our industry-leading edge AI technologies. These wins, along with reaching 20 billion Ceva-powered devices shipped milestone, reinforce Ceva's position as the leader in wireless connectivity IP and as a trusted partner for the smart edge era. Our business is well-positioned to deliver sequential and year-over-year growth in the second half of this year."
During the quarter, 13 IP licensing agreements were concluded, targeting a wide range of end markets and applications, including edge AI NPUs for consumer devices and communications acceleration in cloud infrastructure, vehicle-2-everything (V2X) communications and 4D radar for automotive, Bluetooth for industrial and consumer devices and spatial audio for consumer earbuds and headsets. Five of the deals signed were with first-time customers and four of the deals were with OEM customers.
GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 86%, as compared to 90% in the second quarter of 2024. GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $4.5 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $0.04 million for the same period in 2024. GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $3.7 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.3 million reported for the same period in 2024. GAAP diluted loss per share for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.15, as compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.01 for the same period in 2024.
Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 87%, as compared to 91% for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.8 million, as compared to non-GAAP operating income of $4.4 million reported for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the second quarter of 2025 were $1.8 million and $0.07, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share of $4.2 million and $0.17, respectively, reported for the second quarter of 2024.
Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, added: "Demand for our AI NPUs underpinned our licensing business in the quarter, with total licensing revenue exceeding $15 million for the fifth consecutive quarter. In royalties, consumer IoT shipments continued to grow, supported by record highs in cellular IoT and Wi-Fi 6. We remain focused on disciplined expense management and delivering improved profitability. In addition, we were active in our share repurchase program during the quarter, buying back 300,000 shares for approximately $6.2 million."
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Ceva to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include statements the continued scaling of our AI business, Ceva's positioning as a leader in wireless connectivity IP and a trusted partner for the smart edge era, and expectations regarding sequential growth for the second half of the year. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause differing Ceva results include: the effect of intense industry competition; the ability of Ceva's technologies and products incorporating Ceva's technologies to achieve market acceptance; Ceva's ability to meet changing needs of end-users and evolving market demands; the cyclical nature of and general economic conditions in the semiconductor industry; Ceva's ability to diversify its royalty streams and license revenues; Ceva's ability to continue to generate significant revenues from the handset baseband market and to penetrate new markets; instability and disruptions related to the ongoing Israel - Gaza conflict; and general market conditions and other risks relating to Ceva's business, including, but not limited to, those that are described from time to time in our SEC filings. Ceva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarters of 2025 and 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.2 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.1 million.
Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2025 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.9 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.2 million and (c) $0.1 million of costs associated with asset acquisition. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.9 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million and (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with asset acquisition.
Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the second quarter of 2025 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.9 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.2 million, (c) $0.1 million of costs associated with asset acquisition and (d) $0.2 million loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the second quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.9 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million, (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with asset acquisition and (d) $0.1 million loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities.
Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS - U.S. GAAP
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenues:
Licensing and related revenues
$ 15,022
$ 17,278
$ 30,064
$ 28,692
Royalties
10,656
11,159
19,859
21,817
Total revenues
25,678
28,437
49,923
50,509
Cost of revenues
3,549
2,933
7,036
5,436
Gross profit
22,129
25,504
42,887
45,073
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
18,758
18,758
36,367
36,749
Sales and marketing
3,322
3,095
6,771
5,911
General and administrative
4,381
3,537
8,314
7,109
Amortization of intangible assets
150
149
299
299
Total operating expenses
26,611
25,539
51,751
50,068
Operating loss
(4,482)
(35)
(8,864)
(4,995)
Financial income, net
2,121
1,406
4,221
2,663
Revaluation of marketable equity securities
(208)
(58)
(262)
(118)
Income (loss) before taxes on income
(2,569)
1,313
(4,905)
(2,450)
Income tax expense
1,135
1,604
2,126
3,289
Net loss
$ (3,704)
$ (291)
$ (7,031)
$ (5,739)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$ (0.15)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.30)
$ (0.24)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss
per share (in thousands):
Basic and diluted
23,898
23,628
23,832
23,568
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP net loss
$ (3,704)
$ (291)
$ (7,031)
$ (5,739)
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of
revenues
166
191
325
394
Equity-based compensation expense included in research
and development expenses
2,673
2,438
5,139
4,445
Equity-based compensation expense included in sales
and marketing expenses
598
451
1,164
816
Equity-based compensation expense included in general
and administrative expenses
1,465
820
2,597
1,816
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition
of businesses
209
278
417
556
Costs associated with asset acquisition
144
252
288
532
Loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable
equity securities
208
58
262
118
Non-GAAP net income
$ 1,759
$ 4,197
$ 3,161
$ 2,938
GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock
used in computation of diluted net loss and loss per share
(in thousands)
23,898
23,628
23,832
23,568
Weighted-average number of shares related to
outstanding stock-based awards (in thousands)
1,763
1,482
1,690
1,421
Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in
computation of diluted earnings per share, excluding the
above (in thousands)
25,661
25,110
25,522
24,989
GAAP diluted loss per share
$ (0.15)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.30)
$ (0.24)
Equity-based compensation expense
$ 0.19
$ 0.16
$ 0.38
$ 0.32
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition
of businesses
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.02
$ 0.02
Costs associated with asset acquisition
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.02
Loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable
equity securities
$ 0.01
$ 0.00
$ 0.01
$ 0.00
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.07
$ 0.17
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP Operating loss
$ (4,482)
$ (35)
$ (8,864)
$ (4,995)
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of
revenues
166
191
325
394
Equity-based compensation expense included in
research and development expenses
2,673
2,438
5,139
4,445
Equity-based compensation expense included in sales
and marketing expenses
598
451
1,164
816
Equity-based compensation expense included in
general and administrative expenses
1,465
820
2,597
1,816
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition
of businesses
209
278
417
556
Costs associated with asset acquisition
144
252
288
532
Total non-GAAP Operating Income
$ 773
$ 4,395
$ 1,066
$ 3,564
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP Gross Profit
$ 22,129
$ 25,504
$ 42,887
$ 45,073
GAAP Gross Margin
86 %
90 %
86 %
89 %
Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of
revenues
166
191
325
394
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition
of businesses
59
129
118
257
Total Non-GAAP Gross profit
22,354
25,824
43,330
45,724
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
87 %
91 %
87 %
91 %
Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024 (*)
Unaudited
Unaudited
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 29,082
$ 18,498
Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits
128,422
145,146
Trade receivables, net
11,832
15,969
Unbilled receivables
24,851
21,240
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
14,621
15,488
Total current assets
208,808
216,341
Long-term assets:
Severance pay fund
7,864
7,161
Deferred tax assets, net
1,630
1,456
Property and equipment, net
6,484
6,877
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,645
5,811
Investment in marketable equity securities
50
312
Goodwill
58,308
58,308
Intangible assets, net
1,460
1,877
Other long-term assets
13,593
10,805
Total assets
$ 302,842
$ 308,948
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
$ 1,771
$ 1,125
Deferred revenues
3,212
3,599
Accrued expenses and other payables
17,749
23,207
Operating lease liabilities
1,610
2,598
Total current liabilities
24,342
30,529
Long-term liabilities:
Accrued severance pay
8,155
7,365
Operating lease liabilities
2,755
2,963
Other accrued liabilities
1,698
1,535
Total liabilities
36,950
42,392
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
24
24
Additional paid in-capital
267,743
259,891
Treasury stock
(5,874)
(3,222)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
344
(1,330)
Retained earnings
3,655
11,193
Total stockholders' equity
265,892
266,556
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 302,842
$ 308,948
(*) Derived from audited financial statements.
