enCore Energy Corp.: enCore Energy Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results, Highlighted by Increased Uranium Extraction Rates and Reduced Costs

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the "Company" or "enCore"), America's Clean Energy Company, today announced its financial and operational results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights for three months ended June 30, 2025 include:

Three months ended June 30, 2025 net loss per share $(0.03) versus $(0.12) in same period 2024;

Sale (delivery) into contract of 60,000 pounds of uranium ("U 3 O 8 ") at a sales price of $61.07 and a weighted average cost of $42.23;

O ") at a sales price of $61.07 and a weighted average cost of $42.23; Three months ended June 30 U 3 O 8 extraction of 203,798 pounds, an increase of 89,983 pounds or an increase of 79% from the first quarter of 2025;

O extraction of 203,798 pounds, an increase of 89,983 pounds or an increase of 79% from the first quarter of 2025; Closing balance of 244,204 pounds of U 3 O 8 in inventory at a cost of $39.63 per pound;

O in inventory at a cost of $39.63 per pound; Closing cash and equivalent balance of $26.9 million with working capital of $30.2 million.

Highlights for six months ended June 30, 2025 Include:

Weighted average cost of U 3 O 8 sold of $59.42 per pound versus $100.71 per pound in same period 2024;

O sold of $59.42 per pound versus $100.71 per pound in same period 2024; Delivery of 350,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 into sales contracts at an average price of $62.58 per pound;

O into sales contracts at an average price of $62.58 per pound; In addition to sales of 350,000 pounds, 72,972 pounds of U 3 O 8 were transferred to Boss Energy Ltd, the 30% joint venture partner at the Alta Mesa Project;

O were transferred to Boss Energy Ltd, the 30% joint venture partner at the Alta Mesa Project; No U 3 O 8 has been, nor is forecasted to be, purchased in 2025.

Operational Updates:

Improvements in operational efficiency at Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium CPP and Wellfield ("Alta Mesa") continued through the second quarter with monthly increases in U 3 O 8 extraction during the second quarter. Daily production averaged 2,678 pounds per day in June 2025, 2,103 pounds per day in May 2025 and 1,942 pounds per day in April 2025;





O extraction during the second quarter. Daily production averaged 2,678 pounds per day in June 2025, 2,103 pounds per day in May 2025 and 1,942 pounds per day in April 2025; Wellfield development at the Alta Mesa Project's Wellfield 7 continued to expand throughout the second quarter with the addition of 75 wells: 35 extraction wells and 40 injection wells. This is part of the ongoing ramp up strategy to advance wellfield expansion every 4 to 5 weeks. Wellfield development has been ongoing at an accelerated rate with a total of 24 drill rigs in operation across the South Texas operations at the end of the quarter. The Company anticipates increasing the number of drill rigs operating to 30 in the third quarter of 2025;





Important permitting progress during the second quarter was highlighted by the inclusion of the Upper Spring Creek ISR Uranium Project in the existing Radioactive Materials License ("RML") from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality ("TCEQ"). This license allows the Company to handle radioactive materials, which includes the final product, U 3 O 8 . The current RML includes the Rosita ISR Uranium Project, which has now been extended to cover the Upper Spring Creek Project's Brown Area. The RML allows the construction of wellfields and a Satellite Ion Exchange ("IX") Plant which will provide feed for the Rosita ISR Uranium Central Processing Plant. Construction activities commenced during the quarter.

Total Costs of U 3 O 8 Sold in Q2-2025















Pounds U 3 O 8 Cost in '000

Cost/pound













Total Cost of all Pounds

350,000

$20,796

$59.42













1Purchased (2024)

225,000

$15,430

$68.58 Extracted total cost 125,000

$5,365

$42.92













Extracted 2cash cost



$3,607

$28.86

3non-cash cost



$1,758

$14.06

1 -lower of actual cost or market price as of end Q2-2025 2 -cash costs of extracted pounds related to cost of goods sold are a metric for investors in evaluating the Company's operations 3 -non-cash costs of extracted pounds related to cost of goods sold is an insight into additional expenses that impact overall costs and include depletion and certain sales related fees

Inventory Remaining on Hand (end Q2-2025)















Pounds U 3 O 8

Cost in '000

Cost/pound













Total Cost of Inventory

244,204

$9,678

$39.63













1Purchased (2024)

20,000

$1,188

$59.42 Extracted total cost 224,204

$8,490

$37.87













Extracted 2cash cost



$6,098

$27.20

3non-cash cost



$2,392

$10.67

1 -lower of actual cost or market price as of end Q2-2025 2 -cash costs of extracted pounds related to cost of goods sold are a metric for investors in evaluating the Company's operations 3 -non-cash costs of extracted pounds related to cost of goods sold is an insight into additional expenses that impact overall costs and include depletion

About the Alta Mesa ISR Uranium CPP and Wellfield ("Alta Mesa Uranium Project")

The Alta Mesa Uranium Project hosts a fully licensed and constructed ISR Central Processing Plant and operational wellfield located on 200,000+ acres of private land and mineral rights in and regulated by the state of Texas. Total operating capacity at the Alta Mesa CPP is 1.5 million pounds uranium per year with additional drying capacity of 0.5 million pounds. The Alta Mesa Uranium Project operates under a 70/30 joint venture with Boss Energy Limited which is managed by the Company.

The Alta Mesa CPP historically produced nearly 5 million pounds of uranium between 2005 and 2013 when production was curtailed as a result of low prices. The Alta Mesa Uranium Project utilizes well known ISR technology to extract uranium in a non-invasive process using natural groundwater and oxygen. Currently, oxygenated water is being circulated in the wellfield through injection or extraction wells plumbed directly into the primary pipelines feeding the Alta Mesa CPP. Expansion of the wellfield will continue, with extraction to steadily increase from the wellfield as expansion continues through 2025 and beyond.

About the Upper Spring Creek ISR Uranium Project

The 100% Company-owned Project is a planned Satellite ion exchange ("IX") Plant operation for the Rosita CPP. The Project consists of several future potential production units within the historic Clay West uranium district. The Project was previously held by Signal Equities LLC, who previously licensed and permitted the property as an ISR uranium project, maintaining the aquifer exemption and ceased work following continued low uranium spot prices. In December 2020, the Company acquired the Upper Spring Creek Project. The uranium mineralized sands that are associated with the project area lie within the Oakville Formation. These historic uranium producing sands stretch across an area of approximately 120 miles long by approximately 20 miles wide in South Texas. The uranium mineralized ore body at the Upper Spring Creek Project occurs at depths typically between 300 and 450 feet from the surface.

Rosita ISR Uranium Central Processing Plant

The Rosita CPP can receive uranium-loaded resin from remote project areas across the South Texas region through a network of Satellite IX Plants. These Satellite IX Plants, located near wellfields, are a key component of the ISR uranium extraction process. A lixiviant, consisting of groundwater mixed with oxygen and sodium bicarbonate, is injected into the wellfield using ISR technology, where it dissolves uranium from the underground sandstone. The uranium-bearing solution is then pumped to the surface and directed through the IX columns at the nearby Satellite IX Plant, where uranium is absorbed onto resin beads. The uranium-loaded resin is then transported to the Rosita CPP, where the uranium is removed from the resin and processed into yellowcake. Once processed, the resin is recycled and trucked back to the Satellite IX Plants for reuse. These modular, efficient, and relocatable IX Plants allow for cost-effective operation across multiple sites without the need to construct full processing facilities at each location, and they can be relocated once a wellfield is depleted.

Investor Information

enCore's interim financial statements, including the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis, are available in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, to be filed with the SEC. The report can be accessed at www.sec.gov and on enCore's investor relations page at www.encoreuranium.com. The Company is filing its second quarter Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") today, which includes the Company's consolidated financial statements, for the six months ended, June 30, 2025 and the related notes and financial results.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

John M. Seeley, Ph.D., P.G., C.P.G., enCore's Chief Geologist, and a Qualified Person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and S-K 1300, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable fuel for nuclear energy as the only United States uranium company with multiple central processing plants in operation. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore solely utilizes ISR for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy.

enCore operates the 100% owned and operated Rosita CPP in South Texas and the 70/30 joint venture with Boss Energy Ltd. with enCore remaining the project manager.

Following upon enCore's demonstrated success in South Texas, future projects in enCore's planned project pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming. The Company holds other assets including non-core assets and proprietary databases. enCore is committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

