K92 Mining Inc.: K92 Mining Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results - Commissioning of Stage 3 1.2 mtpa Process Plant on Track for Completion in First Half of Q4 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Production

Strong quarterly production of 34,816 ounces gold equivalent (" AuEq ") (1) or 32,375 oz gold, 1,536,505 lbs copper and 42,824 oz silver, representing a 43% increase from Q2 2024. With 82,633 oz AuEq produced during the first six months of 2025, which is ahead of budget, and the second half forecasted to be the strongest, as outlined in our 2025 operational outlook (see January 23, 2025 press release), the Company re-iterates its annual operational production guidance of 160,000 to 185,000 oz AuEq.

Head grade of 8.9 grams per tonne ("g/t") AuEq or 8.3 g/t gold, 0.55% copper and 12.1 g/t silver.



Financials

Record cash, cash equivalent and term deposits totaling $182.9 million, including a record $123.8 million net cash position.

Quarterly revenue of $96.3 million, an increase of 102% from Q2 2024.

Quarterly net income of $39.2 million or $0.16 per share, an increase of 539% from Q2 2024.

Operating cash flow (before working capital adjustments) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, of $47.0 million or $0.20 per share, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (" EBITDA ") ( 2 ) of $59.7 million or $0.25 per share.

Growth

On the Stage 3 and 4 Expansions, 86% of growth capital has been either spent or committed as of June 30, 2025. A major milestone was achieved in the second half of June, with the commencement of commissioning of the new 1.2 million tonnes-per-annum (" tpa ") Stage 3 Expansion Process Plant. All pre-commissioning tasks have been completed, and inching of both the SAG and ball mills was completed in late June. Completion of commissioning remains on schedule for the first half of Q4 2025. For the paste plant, the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) contract for the pastefill filtration plant and the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the surface storage facility packages were awarded, with the underground pastefill plant package self-awarded (for internal execution) earlier in the quarter. Commissioning of all three facilities is scheduled to commence in mid-Q1 2026, while completion of commissioning for the pastefill circuit remains on schedule for mid-2026. In early August, subsequent to quarter-end, the first material was transferred through the ore/waste pass system connecting the main mine to the twin incline representing a key milestone expected to significantly enhance material handling productivity.

Significant dilatant zone intercepts from the K2 Vein: KMDD0844: 12.80 m at 31.89 g/t AuEq (25.97 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag, 3.35% Cu) (4) KMDD0843: 10.10 m at 16.29 g/t AuEq (14.01 g/t Au, 82 g/t Ag, 0.84% Cu) High-grade intercepts: K2 Vein high-grade extension up-dip from main underground mining area: KMDD0845: 12.30 m at 18.58 g/t AuEq (18.14 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu) KMDD0830: 7.17 m at 39.50 g/t AuEq (37.93 g/t Au, 69 g/t Ag, 0.50% Cu) KMDD0847: 4.00 m at 43.89 g/t AuEq (39.23 g/t Au, 72 g/t Ag, 2.44% Cu) K1 Vein high-grade extension up-dip from main underground mining area: KMDD0847: 4.08 m at 30.95 g/t AuEq (30.29 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag, 0.21% Cu) KMDD0828: 2.80 m at 28.67 g/t AuEq (27.91 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu) High-grade copper zone to the south at the K2 Vein over a +300-metre vertical extent from the latest drilling results, with many intersections exceeding 2023 MRE AuEq grades: K2 Vein high-grade copper intersection highlights include: KMDD0865: 10.05 m at 12.25 g/t AuEq (0.97 g/t Au, 84 g/t Ag, 6.58% Cu) KMDD0770: 14.50 m at 9.22 g/t AuEq (0.47 g/t Au, 47 g/t Ag, 5.24% Cu) KMDD0829: 10.60 m at 11.51 g/t AuEq (2.28 g/t Au, 87 g/t Ag, 5.26% Cu) K1 Vein multiple high-grade copper intersections to the south, either outside of the 2023 MRE or at higher than 2023 MRE grades. Highlights include:

KMDD0825: 26.15m at 20.22 g/t AuEq (7.32 g/t Au, 165 g/t Ag, 7.01% Cu) KMDD0865: 4.10 m at 12.49 g/t AuEq (0.63 g/t Au, 69 g/t Ag, 7.06% Cu) Judd's J1 Vein multiple high-grade zones up-dip from main mine and extending high-grade intersections below the main mine: JDD0221: 6.10 m at 20.03 g/t AuEq (19.02 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.59% Cu) JDD0273: 3.66 m at 17.48 g/t AuEq (12.94 g/t Au, 57 g/t Ag, 2.48% Cu) JDD0269: 1.70 m at 21.62 g/t AuEq (19.95 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag, 0.93% Cu)

See the Company's news release dated June 5, 2025 for additional details.

The Company's interim consolidated financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 are available for download on the Company's website and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

See Figure 1: Quarterly Production, Cash Cost and AISC Chart

See Figure 2: Quarterly Total Ore Processed, Development Metres Advanced and Total Mined Material Chart

See Figure 3: Gold and Copper Recoveries Chart

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "During the second quarter, in June, K92 marked a major milestone, with the commencement of commissioning of the new 1.2-million-tonnes-per-annum Stage 3 Process Plant which plans to transform the Company into a Tier 1, mid-tier producer. Commissioning is rapidly advancing, with the first ore tonnes crushed recently. The run of mine (ROM) stockpile has also grown at a rate faster than scheduled, approaching 25,000 tonnes, ahead of the planned handover of the process plant to operations in the first half of Q4 upon practical completion of commissioning. Operationally, production during the first half of the year was ahead of budget and the second half of the year is expected to be our strongest, positioning us well to achieve guidance. Multiple underground projects are also scheduled to be completed this quarter to drive the mine ramp-up, and earlier this month, the first tonnes were conveyed down the ore/waste pass, connecting the main mine to the high-productivity twin incline.

Financially, the Company continues to strengthen its balance sheet with a record $183 million in cash, cash equivalents, and term deposits, including a record net cash position of $124 million, while also investing significant capital into the Stage 3 Expansion. With 86% of Stage 3 Expansion capital spent or committed as at the end of June, remaining on budget, and supported by a record gold price environment and strong production outlook for H2 2025, K92 is well positioned to deliver on the Stage 3 Expansion.

Exploration activity is ramping up across multiple near-mine and regional targets. At Arakompa, up to five surface drill rigs are currently operating. Additionally, up to seven underground drill rigs are active at Kora and Judd, with an increased focus on step-out drilling at Kora Deeps and Judd Deeps in the second half of the year. We look forward to providing further updates as the year progresses."

Mine Operating Activities Three months ended

June 30, 2025 Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Operating data Gold head grade (Au g/t) 8.3 7.5 Copper grade (%) 0.55% 0.62% Gold equivalent head grade (AuEq g/t) 8.9 8.5 Gold recovery (%) 93.3% 93.7% Copper recovery (%) 94.9% 95.3% Gold ounces produced 32,375 21,661 Gold ounces equivalent produced(1)(2) 34,816 24,347 Tonnes of copper produced 697 565 Silver ounces produced 42,824 26,754 Financial data (in thousands of dollars) Gold ounces sold 28,864 19,064 Revenues from concentrate and doré sales US$96,343 US$47,791 Mine operating expenses US$15,578 US$11,248 Other mine expenses US$10,722 US$8,489 Depreciation and depletion US$6,055 US$8,005 Statistics (in dollars) Average realized selling price per ounce, net(3) US$3,166 US$2,246 Cash cost per ounce (net of by-product credit)(2) US$786 US$919 AISC (net of by-product credit)(2) US$1,408 US$1,510 Cash cost per ounce (co-product)(2) US$907 US$1,014 AISC (co-product)(2) US$1,489 US$1,549

Notes:

(1) AuEq in Q2 2025 is calculated based on: gold $3,299 per ounce; silver $33.41 per ounce; and copper $4.31 per pound. AuEq in Q2 2024 is calculated based on: gold $2,338 per ounce; silver $28.84 per ounce; and copper $4.42 per pound. (2) The Company provides some non-international financial reporting standard measures as supplementary information that management believes may be useful to investors to explain the Company's financial results. Please refer to non-IFRS financial performance measures in the Company's management's discussion and analysis dated August 10, 2025, available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website, for reconciliation of these measures. (3) The average realized selling price per ounce is net of metal payabilities for both concentrate and doré. (4) AuEq exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. The following recoveries were applied in-line with the Updated Definitive Feasibility Study: Au - 92.6%, Cu - 94.0%, and; Ag - 78.0%.

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Conference Call and Webcast to Present Results

K92 will host a conference call and webcast to present the 2025 second quarter financial results at 8:30 am (EDT) on Monday, August 11, 2025.

Listeners may access the conference call by dialing toll-free to 1-833-752-3535 within North America or +1-647-846-8278 from international locations.



The conference call will also be broadcast live (webcast) and may be accessed via the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=axF1FpUw

Figure 1: Quarterly Production, Cash Cost and AISC Chart





Figure 2: Quarterly Total Ore Processed, Development Metres Advanced, and Total Mined Material Chart





Figure 3: Gold and Copper Recoveries Chart





