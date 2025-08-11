Fox River Resources Corporation: Fox River Announces Funding Award from the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox River Resources Corporation (the "Company" or "Fox River") (CSE:FOX) is pleased to announce that the Ontario government has awarded funding through the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund of up to CAD$218,500 for work on the Company's Martison project. The award will be applied toward process test work to convert merchant grade phosphoric acid ("MGA") into purified phosphoric acid ("PPA") for use in the LFP battery supply chain.

Stephen Case, Chief Executive Officer of Fox River said, "Martison is a high-grade, large-scale, igneous phosphate deposit capable of supplying a secure domestic supply of phosphate fertilizers for our farmers and PPA for the LFP battery supply chain. We are very pleased to be the recipients of this funding program and thank the Ontario government for supporting our efforts to develop a new source of critical minerals at Martison."

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines said, "Ontario is proud to support the Martison project - a made-in-Ontario solution that strengthens our critical minerals supply chain, supports our farmers, and drives economic growth in Northern Ontario. By advancing phosphate processing right here at home, we're securing the materials we need for LFP batteries and clean technology, while also providing essential fertilizer for Ontario's agricultural sector. It's another example of how our government is protecting Ontario by leading the way in building a clean, reliable, and resource-powered economy."

Technical Information

Mr. Tim Horner, P.Geo. CGeol CEng, Consulting Geologist for the Company, is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Horner has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Fox River

Fox River owns a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project, located near Hearst, Ontario. The Martison Phosphate Project hosts the Anomaly A deposit which forms the basis for a positive preliminary economic assessment with an effective date of April 21, 2022. Additional information can be found at www.fox-river.ca or under Fox River's profile on SEDAR+.

Forward-Looking Statements

