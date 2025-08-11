Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.: Array reports second quarter 2025 results

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
On August 1, 2025, United States Cellular Corporation changed its name to Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.SM (ArraySM)
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $916 million for the second quarter of 2025, versus $927 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $736 million, versus $743 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to Array shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $31 million and $0.36, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $17 million and $0.20, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
Recent Highlights*
- On August 1, 2025, Array completed the sale of its wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile for total consideration of $4.3 billion which includes a combination of cash and assumed debt
- Declared a $23.00 per share special dividend payable on August 19, 2025
- Third-party tower revenues increased 12%
- Pending AT&T and Verizon spectrum transactions are expected to close in 2H 2025 and Q3 2026, respectively, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of closing conditions
* Comparisons are 2Q'24 to 2Q'25 unless otherwise noted
"I am pleased that we have successfully closed the T-Mobile deal and have declared a special dividend in connection with the transaction," said Doug Chambers, Array interim President and CEO. "As a tower company with 4,400 towers and a new Master License Agreement with T-Mobile, Array has strength and stability from its current tower revenue stream, along with an excellent opportunity to grow colocations and revenues, and to expand margins over time. Our non-controlling investment interests also continue to generate significant cash flow. Further, I look forward to closing our announced spectrum transactions and continuing to work toward opportunistically monetizing our remaining spectrum."
Pending previously announced transactions
On October 17, 2024, the company entered into a License Purchase Agreement with Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon) to sell certain AWS, Cellular and PCS wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant Verizon certain rights to lease such licenses prior to the transaction close. Additionally, Array also entered into agreements with Nsight Spectrum, LLC and Nex-Tech Wireless, LLC for the sale of select spectrum licenses.
On November 6, 2024, the company also entered into a License Purchase Agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT&T), a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. to sell certain 3.45 GHz and 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant AT&T certain rights to lease and sub-lease such licenses prior to the transaction close.
Array is not providing 2025 financial guidance.
About Array
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading owner and operator of shared wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. With over 4,400 cell towers in locations from coast to coast, Array enables the deployment of 5G and other wireless technologies throughout the country. As of August 1, 2025, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 82% of Array.
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period
3,904,000
3,946,000
3,985,000
3,999,000
4,027,000
Gross additions
109,000
105,000
140,000
123,000
117,000
Handsets
70,000
68,000
93,000
84,000
73,000
Connected devices
39,000
37,000
47,000
39,000
44,000
Net additions (losses)
(42,000)
(39,000)
(14,000)
(28,000)
(24,000)
Handsets
(44,000)
(38,000)
(19,000)
(28,000)
(29,000)
Connected devices
2,000
(1,000)
5,000
-
5,000
ARPU1
$ 51.91
$ 52.06
$ 51.73
$ 52.04
$ 51.45
ARPA2
$ 131.89
$ 132.25
$ 131.10
$ 131.81
$ 130.41
Handset upgrade rate3
4.2 %
3.1 %
4.8 %
3.5 %
4.1 %
Churn rate4
1.29 %
1.21 %
1.29 %
1.25 %
1.16 %
Handsets
1.12 %
1.03 %
1.08 %
1.07 %
0.97 %
Connected devices
2.36 %
2.40 %
2.67 %
2.47 %
2.47 %
Prepaid
Total at end of period
429,000
431,000
448,000
452,000
439,000
Gross additions
43,000
38,000
46,000
57,000
50,000
Net additions (losses)
(2,000)
(17,000)
(4,000)
13,000
3,000
ARPU1
$ 31.72
$ 30.76
$ 30.59
$ 32.01
$ 32.37
Churn rate4
3.58 %
4.17 %
3.70 %
3.30 %
3.60 %
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
31,390,000
31,390,000
32,550,000
32,550,000
32,550,000
Consolidated operating penetration5
14 %
14 %
14 %
14 %
14 %
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 80
$ 53
$ 162
$ 120
$ 165
Total cell sites in service
7,061
7,009
7,010
7,007
6,990
Owned towers
4,418
4,413
4,409
4,407
4,388
Number of colocations 6
2,527
2,469
2,444
2,418
2,392
Tower tenancy rate 7
1.57
1.56
1.55
1.55
1.55
1
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number
• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
2
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid
3
Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.
4
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn
5
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of retail wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of
6
Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower.
7
Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
vs. 2024
2025
2024
2025
vs. 2024
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
Service
$ 736
$ 743
(1) %
$ 1,477
$ 1,497
(1) %
Equipment sales
180
184
(2) %
330
380
(13) %
Total operating revenues
916
927
(1) %
1,807
1,877
(4) %
Operating expenses
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and
183
180
1 %
359
362
(1) %
Cost of equipment sold
209
211
(1) %
387
427
(9) %
Selling, general and administrative
328
322
2 %
661
653
1 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
163
165
(1) %
325
329
(2) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
5
(53) %
4
11
(60) %
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(4)
8
N/M
(5)
7
N/M
Total operating expenses
881
891
(1) %
1,731
1,789
(3) %
Operating income
35
36
(4) %
76
88
(13) %
Other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
42
38
8 %
78
80
(3) %
Interest and dividend income
4
3
12 %
6
6
15 %
Interest expense
(45)
(45)
5 %
(84)
(91)
7 %
Total other income (expense)
1
(4)
N/M
-
(5)
99 %
Income before income taxes
36
32
13 %
76
83
(9) %
Income tax expense
4
14
(73) %
24
41
(42) %
Net income
32
18
77 %
52
42
24 %
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
1
1
(5) %
2
7
(68) %
Net income attributable to Array shareholders
$ 31
$ 17
80 %
$ 50
$ 35
41 %
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
86
86
-
85
86
-
Basic earnings per share attributable to Array shareholders
$ 0.37
$ 0.20
81 %
$ 0.58
$ 0.41
42 %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
88
88
-
88
88
-
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Array shareholders
$ 0.36
$ 0.20
81 %
$ 0.57
$ 0.40
41 %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 52
$ 42
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
325
329
Bad debts expense
43
46
Stock-based compensation expense
29
25
Deferred income taxes, net
(9)
11
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(78)
(80)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
88
80
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
11
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(5)
7
Other operating activities
3
3
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
(21)
(1)
Equipment installment plans receivable
44
5
Inventory
52
57
Accounts payable
(4)
-
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
(13)
6
Accrued taxes
10
20
Accrued interest
-
(1)
Other assets and liabilities
(35)
(44)
Net cash provided by operating activities
485
516
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(147)
(270)
Cash paid for licenses
(4)
(15)
Other investing activities
1
1
Net cash used in investing activities
(150)
(284)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
-
40
Repayment of long-term debt
(12)
(198)
Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for stock-based compensation awards
(36)
(12)
Repurchase of Common Shares
(21)
-
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(2)
(3)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(20)
(20)
Other financing activities
(2)
(3)
Net cash used in financing activities
(93)
(196)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
242
36
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
159
179
End of period
$ 401
$ 215
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 386
$ 144
Accounts receivable, net
922
955
Inventory, net
126
179
Prepaid expenses
53
46
Income taxes receivable
1
-
Other current assets
21
21
Total current assets
1,509
1,345
Licenses
4,583
4,579
Investments in unconsolidated entities
444
454
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,313
2,502
Operating lease right-of-use assets
922
926
Other assets and deferred charges
606
643
Total assets
$ 10,377
$ 10,449
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 28
$ 22
Accounts payable
218
242
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
225
238
Accrued taxes
37
30
Accrued compensation
54
93
Short-term operating lease liabilities
137
141
Other current liabilities
109
118
Total current liabilities
808
884
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
719
728
Long-term operating lease liabilities
825
822
Other deferred liabilities and credits
576
570
Long-term debt, net
2,819
2,837
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
16
16
Equity
Array shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share
88
88
Additional paid-in capital
1,812
1,783
Treasury shares
(102)
(112)
Retained earnings
2,802
2,818
Total Array shareholders' equity
4,600
4,577
Noncontrolling interests
14
15
Total equity
4,614
4,592
Total liabilities and equity
$ 10,377
$ 10,449
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
Array
2025
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
vs. 2024
(Dollars in millions)
Operating Revenues
Wireless
$ 888
$ 902
(1) %
$ 1,751
$ 1,826
(4) %
Towers
62
58
7 %
123
116
6 %
Intra-company eliminations
(34)
(33)
(3) %
(67)
(65)
(3) %
Total operating revenues
916
927
(1) %
1,807
1,877
(4) %
Operating expenses
Wireless
874
885
(1) %
1,717
1,779
(3) %
Towers
41
39
5 %
81
75
8 %
Intra-company eliminations
(34)
(33)
(3) %
(67)
(65)
(3) %
Total operating expenses
881
891
(1) %
1,731
1,789
(3) %
Operating income
$ 35
$ 36
(4) %
$ 76
$ 88
(13) %
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$ 208
$ 227
(9) %
$ 422
$ 456
(7) %
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$ 254
$ 268
(6) %
$ 506
$ 542
(7) %
Capital expenditures
$ 80
$ 165
(52) %
$ 132
$ 295
(55) %
1
Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures which Array uses as measurements of profitability. See EBITDA,
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
Array Wireless
2025
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
(Dollars in millions)
Retail service
$ 652
$ 666
(2) %
$ 1,312
$ 1,344
(2) %
Other
56
52
7 %
109
102
7 %
Service revenues
708
718
(1) %
1,421
1,446
(2) %
Equipment sales
180
184
(2) %
330
380
(13) %
Total operating revenues
888
902
(1) %
1,751
1,826
(4) %
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
197
194
1 %
387
390
(1) %
Cost of equipment sold
209
211
(1) %
387
427
(9) %
Selling, general and administrative
319
313
2 %
643
637
1 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
151
154
(2) %
302
308
(2) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
5
(59) %
3
10
(66) %
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(4)
8
N/M
(5)
7
N/M
Total operating expenses
874
885
(1) %
1,717
1,779
(3) %
Operating income
$ 14
$ 17
(21) %
$ 34
$ 47
(27) %
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$ 174
$ 196
(11) %
$ 355
$ 392
(9) %
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$ 174
$ 196
(11) %
$ 355
$ 392
(9) %
Capital expenditures
$ 77
$ 160
(52) %
$ 127
$ 286
(55) %
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
Array Towers
2025
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
(Dollars in millions)
Third-party revenues
$ 28
$ 25
12 %
$ 56
$ 51
9 %
Intra-company revenues
34
33
3 %
67
65
3 %
Total tower revenues
62
58
7 %
123
116
6 %
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
20
19
6 %
39
37
5 %
Selling, general and administrative
9
9
(1) %
18
16
14 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
12
11
7 %
23
21
6 %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
-
14 %
1
1
60 %
Total operating expenses
41
39
5 %
81
75
8 %
Operating income
$ 21
$ 19
11 %
$ 42
$ 41
2 %
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$ 34
$ 31
9 %
$ 67
$ 64
4 %
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$ 34
$ 31
9 %
$ 67
$ 64
4 %
Capital expenditures
$ 3
$ 5
(51) %
$ 5
$ 9
(47) %
1
Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures which Array uses as measurements of profitability. See EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Array
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 325
$ 313
$ 485
$ 516
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(75)
(137)
(147)
(270)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(11)
(11)
(20)
(20)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ 239
$ 165
$ 318
$ 226
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which Array believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliations below. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. Array does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliations below are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of Array's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented below as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of Array's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of Array while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income, Income before income taxes and/or Operating income. Income and expense items below Operating income are not provided at the individual segment level for Array Wireless and Array Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is Operating income rather than Net income at the segment level.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Array
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 32
$ 18
$ 52
$ 42
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense
4
14
24
41
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
36
32
76
83
Add back:
Interest expense
45
45
84
91
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
163
165
325
329
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
244
242
485
503
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
12
13
22
21
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
5
4
11
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(4)
8
(5)
7
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
254
268
506
542
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
42
38
78
80
Interest and dividend income
4
3
6
6
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 208
$ 227
$ 422
$ 456
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Array Wireless
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 165
$ 171
$ 336
$ 355
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
11
12
21
20
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
5
3
10
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(4)
8
(5)
7
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
174
196
355
392
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
151
154
302
308
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
11
12
21
20
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
5
3
10
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(4)
8
(5)
7
Operating income (GAAP)
$ 14
$ 17
$ 34
$ 47
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Array Towers
2025
2024
2025
2024
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 33
$ 30
$ 65
$ 62
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
1
1
1
1
(Gain) loss on asset disposals
-
-
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
34
31
67
64
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
12
11
23
21
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
1
1
1
1
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
-
1
1
Operating income (GAAP)
$ 21
$ 19
$ 42
$ 41
