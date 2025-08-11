The new initiative features plans for 80 GW of 1 MW solar minigrids with accompanying battery energy storage, to be deployed across 80,000 villages, alongside 20 GW of centralized solar power plants. The Indonesian government has revealed a new initiative aiming to deploy 100 GW of solar. The distributed solar for energy self-sufficiency program encompasses 80 GW of solar that will be deployed as 1 MW solar arrays with 4 MWh of accompanying battery energy storage systems (BESS). These solar-plus-storage mini grids are set to be installed in 80,000 villages across Indonesia and will be managed ...

