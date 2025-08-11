Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What Gartner HR Symposium/Xpo Conference 2025

WhenOctober 7-9, 2025

WhereExCeL London

Details: HR leaders must rethink how to build agile, high-performing workforces fueled by technology. Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) and their teams must be prepared to navigate shifting talent needs, redefine performance, and align people and tech strategies to generate business impact.

At Gartner HR Symposium/Xpo 2025 experts will dive deep into key topics for CHROs and their leadership teams, including building new foundations for performance, changing skill requirements, and enhancing employee experience, as they set out to drive critical business priorities and successfully equip an integrated human-technology workforce.

The conference agenda delivers insights and technology optimization guidance for CHROs and HR leaders across a range of pressing topics, such as the future of work, employee experience, talent management and more. Conference tracks include:

Track A: HR Function Strategy

Track B: Organizational Transformation and Change

Track C: Talent Management, Skills Performance

Track D: Employee Experience, Culture and Inclusion

Track E: Leadership Learning

Track F: Recruiting and Strategic Workforce Planning

Track G: Rewards Wellbeing

Track H: HR Technology Analytics

Gartner Opening Keynote: HR's Defining Moment Reshaping Work to Unlock Future Value with Harsh Kundulli, Vice President Analyst and Katie Sutherland, Director, Advisory at Gartner. In this session, Kundulli and Sutherland will explore how AI is fundamentally transforming how work gets done and the decisions CHROs must now make: What roles, structures, and skills do employees and leaders need to achieve business strategy and outcomes? Where are people essential, and where is AI ready to unlock new value? This session will answer how HR can seize this defining moment, accelerate the reshaping of work and build the workforce of tomorrow.

The Exhibitor Showcase at the conference will bring together leading technology and service providers for a unique opportunity to network with peers and evaluate technology solutions through live demonstrations, virtual meetings and information-packed presentations. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor Directory.

For complete conference details, please visit the Gartner HR Symposium/Xpo 2025 website. Members of the media are eligible for a complimentary press pass; for additional details and registration requests, contact Mary Baker at mary.baker@gartner.com or Gerri Weinberger at gerri.weinberger@gartner.com.

Follow news and updates from Gartner HR Symposium/Xpo on X and LinkedIn using GartnerHR.

About Gartner for HR Leaders

The Gartner HR practice brings together the best business and technology insights across Gartner to offer individual decision makers strategic business advice on the mission-critical priorities that cut across the HR function. Additional information is available at http://www.gartner.com/en/human-resources/human-resources-leaders. Follow news and updates from the Gartner HR practice on X and LinkedIn using GartnerHR.

About Gartner

Gartner (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective business and technology insights that drive smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities. To learn more visit gartner.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250811942431/en/

Contacts:

Mary Baker

Senior Director, PR

Gartner

mary.baker@gartner.com

Gerri Weinberger

PR Manager

Gartner

gerri.weinberger@gartner.com