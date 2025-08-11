PTC Inc.: PTC Appoints Jon Stevenson as Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that it has appointed Jon Stevenson as Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer. Stevenson will be responsible for the strategy, development, and delivery of PTC's Digital Thread product portfolio.

Stevenson brings more than three decades of experience in product development, engineering leadership, and technology innovation across CAD, PLM, AI, and SaaS. He previously held executive roles at Stratasys and GrabCAD and has more recently served as a board member, advisor, and investor to a variety of product development, SaaS, and AI-focused companies, including AllSpice, SimScale, Duro, nToplogy, and Vention. He previously served as a Vice President in PTC's R&D Group and as the Executive Vice President of the company's CAD business.

"Jon is an accomplished leader in our industry, and we're thrilled to appoint him as Chief Product Officer," said Neil Barua, President and CEO, PTC. "Jon's technical and engineering expertise, proven leadership, and fresh perspective will help us accelerate priorities such as PLM and ALM integration, CAD, our transition to SaaS, and embedding AI across our product portfolio - all to help our customers achieve more."

"It's an incredible opportunity to serve as PTC's Chief Product Officer," said Stevenson. "We have the strongest product portfolio in industrial software and a great foundation for taking the next step in areas like SaaS and AI. I look forward to working with Neil and the leadership team as we continue helping our customers transform their businesses."

Kevin Wrenn, PTC's previous Chief Product Officer, is transitioning to a new leadership role within PTC's product organization, focused on driving deeper customer engagement within the vertical-focused model announced at the start of the fiscal year.

