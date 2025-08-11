Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H9GN | ISIN: US69370C1009 | Ticker-Symbol: PMTA
Tradegate
11.08.25 | 15:17
176,10 Euro
-0,20 % -0,35
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PTC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PTC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
178,70179,8015:57
178,70179,8015:59
PR Newswire
11.08.2025 14:30 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PTC Inc.: PTC Appoints Jon Stevenson as Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that it has appointed Jon Stevenson as Executive Vice President, Chief Product Officer. Stevenson will be responsible for the strategy, development, and delivery of PTC's Digital Thread product portfolio.

Stevenson brings more than three decades of experience in product development, engineering leadership, and technology innovation across CAD, PLM, AI, and SaaS. He previously held executive roles at Stratasys and GrabCAD and has more recently served as a board member, advisor, and investor to a variety of product development, SaaS, and AI-focused companies, including AllSpice, SimScale, Duro, nToplogy, and Vention. He previously served as a Vice President in PTC's R&D Group and as the Executive Vice President of the company's CAD business.

"Jon is an accomplished leader in our industry, and we're thrilled to appoint him as Chief Product Officer," said Neil Barua, President and CEO, PTC. "Jon's technical and engineering expertise, proven leadership, and fresh perspective will help us accelerate priorities such as PLM and ALM integration, CAD, our transition to SaaS, and embedding AI across our product portfolio - all to help our customers achieve more."

"It's an incredible opportunity to serve as PTC's Chief Product Officer," said Stevenson. "We have the strongest product portfolio in industrial software and a great foundation for taking the next step in areas like SaaS and AI. I look forward to working with Neil and the leadership team as we continue helping our customers transform their businesses."

Kevin Wrenn, PTC's previous Chief Product Officer, is transitioning to a new leadership role within PTC's product organization, focused on driving deeper customer engagement within the vertical-focused model announced at the start of the fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Media

Greg Payne
[email protected]

Investors

Matt Shimao
[email protected]

PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE PTC Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.