Solowin Holdings: SOLOWIN Expands Virtual Asset Services with Key License and Reports Significant Transactional Volume Growth

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) ("Solowin" or the "Company"), a leading financial services firm providing comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited ("Solomon") has processed a total transaction volume of $100 million since launching its operational coin-in and coin-out services. This milestone underscores the strategic significance of Solomon's recent licensing achievements from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) as the city's virtual asset market enters a phase of accelerated growth.

This achievement follows Solowin's strategic expansion since 2023 to bridge traditional finance and decentralized finance. The upgraded licensing enables the Company to provide regulated coin-in/coin-out functionality, securely connecting fiat and digital asset ecosystems while adhering to Hong Kong's stringent compliance standards.

Solomon's one-stop wealth management platform is designed to fully comply with the SFC's rigorous requirements, including:

Asset Custody Standards: Adopting secure, multi-layer custody technology, with a significant majority of client assets held in cold storage, to meet the stringent offline asset requirements mandated by Hong Kong regulators;

AML and KYC Compliance: Integrating robust regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions for customer due diligence, transaction screening, and Travel Rule adherence;

Market Integrity and Operational Oversight: Ensuring segregation of client funds, conflict-of-interest mitigation, and real-time monitoring tools to uphold and promote evolving market integrity.

Solowin is strategically positioned within Hong Kong's rapidly developing regulatory framework for virtual assets. The company intends to capitalize on its position through several key initiatives:

Leveraging first-mover advantage in SFC-licensed services;

Deepening partnerships with global stablecoin issuers to enhance real-time, cross-border payment solutions and support the growing tokenized asset ecosystem;

Exploring the launch of institutional staking products and other regulated, on-chain yield-generating strategies to meet institutional demand for compliant digital asset returns.



Peter Lok, CEO of Solowin commented: "Hong Kong is rapidly emerging as Asia's hub for compliant virtual assets, and Solomon's regulatory advantages position us to provide institutional investors with secure, efficient digital asset on-ramps. Moving forward, we will continue expanding into real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and institutional-grade decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions to drive convergence between traditional finance and blockchain technology."

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a leading financial services firm providing comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets. Founded in 2016, it has delivered a unique, full-spectrum ecosystem that seamlessly bridges traditional and decentralized finance, tailored to the evolving demands of the next-generation global economy. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed subsidiaries with full digital asset capabilities, the Company operates a robust Web3 Infrastructure Division. Through its self-developed, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade platform, Solowin delivers compliance traditional finance (TradFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global digital payment solutions-solidifying its role as a key player in reshaping global finance through a seamless Web3-to-TradFi ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://solowin.io or investor relationship website at https://ir.solowin.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. We have attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:



SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@solomonwin.com.hk

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Phone: +1-512-354-7000

Email: Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com