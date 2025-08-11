Arevon Energy has completed the $2 billion, two-phase Eland solar-plus-storage project in Kern County, California, which will supply about 7% of Los Angeles's electricity demand. From pv magazine USA Arevon Energy announced the completion of the two-phase Eland solar-plus-storage project, sited in Kern County, California. The project had capital costs of over $2 billion and is one of the largest solar-plus-storage projects in the United States. The Eland solar project has a total nameplate capacity of 758 MW of solar paired with a 300 MW, 1,200 MWh battery energy storage system. The project is ...

