MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) announces the following event:

What: Gladstone Investment Corporation's First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Earnings Call & Webcast When: Wednesday, August 13, 2025 @ 8:30 a.m. ET Where: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=rcmA3jw3 How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above By phone -- please call (866) 373-3416 Contact: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available beginning one hour after the call and will be accessible through August 20, 2025. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13754185.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-investment-corporation-earnings-call-and-webcast-information-1048339