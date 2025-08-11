Optex Systems Holdings, Inc.: Optex Systems Announces Chad George as New President

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad George as the company's new President, effective immediately. Mr. George will report directly to the company's Chief Executive Officer, Danny Schoening.

Mr. George brings a wealth of leadership and industry experience to Optex Systems, having spent the past several years in senior operations and supply chain roles within the defense sector. He most recently served as Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain at Leonardo DRS, where he played a key role in streamlining production processes and enhancing strategic sourcing capabilities.

Chad began his professional journey with Dr. Pepper before transitioning to the defense industry. His career has included impactful positions at Raytheon, where he built a strong foundation in operational excellence and defense manufacturing.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from Oklahoma State University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas, giving him both the technical insight and strategic acumen to guide Optex through its next phase of growth.

"With the continued expansion of our business and product lines, this is a pivotal time for Optex Systems," said Danny Schoening, CEO of Optex Systems. "Chad's leadership experience and deep understanding of defense manufacturing and supply chain operations make him the ideal person to help lead our organization into the future. We are excited to welcome him aboard."

"I'm excited to join the Optex Team at this critical time and I look forward to expanding the Optex product portfolio" said Chad George, President of Optex Systems, "as well as working to explore adjacent markets to drive growth and expansion for Optex Systems".

As President, Mr. George will lead strategic initiatives, expand Optex into new market verticals, and collaborate closely with the executive team to further solidify Optex's leadership in the defense optics industry.

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2015 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs and military spending, the timing of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company's markets, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in the U.S. Government's interpretation of federal procurement rules and regulations, changes in spending due to policy changes in any new federal presidential administration, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, changes to export regulations, increases in tax rates, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, changes in the market for microcap stocks regardless of growth and value and various other factors beyond our control.

You must carefully consider any such statement and should understand that many factors could cause actual results to differ from the Company's forward-looking statements. These factors include inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of other risks and uncertainties, including some that are known and some that are not. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement. You should carefully evaluate such statements in light of factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC, especially on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. In various filings the Company has identified important factors that could cause actual results to differ from expected or historic results. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete list of all potential risks or uncertainties.

