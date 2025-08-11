Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Partners with Université de Sherbrooke to Power Next-Gen Marine Engineers at Monaco Energy Boat Challenge

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance electric marine propulsion, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Memphré Boat Racing, the student engineering team from the Université de Sherbrooke's Faculty of Engineering. The partnership supports the team's participation in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC) - an international competition at the forefront of sustainable marine innovation.

Through this multi-year agreement, Vision Marine becomes Principal Partner, providing a monetary contribution, propulsion system equipment, and technical mentorship. The collaboration strengthens Quebec's leadership in marine electrification and empowers a new generation of engineers to break boundaries through sustainable innovation.

"This partnership is more than a sponsorship - it's a reflection of who we are," said Alexandre Mongeon, Co-Founder and CEO of Vision Marine Technologies. "We believe that innovation must be shared, taught, and constantly challenged. By supporting the next wave of talent, we are building the ecosystem required to move our entire industry forward."

Under the terms of the agreement, Vision Marine's brand and engineering support will be prominently featured across the team's initiatives - from logo placement on the boat to joint communication campaigns and presence at international events like the MEBC, MEGAGÉNIALE, and student-led Tech Talks.

"Vision Marine's support allows us to focus on what matters most: designing the next generation of marine propulsion," said Alexis Bellefeuille, spokesperson for Memphré Boat Racing. "This kind of collaboration between industry and academia sets a powerful precedent."

The partnership extends through August 2027, aligning with multiple innovation cycles and global competitions. It further signals Vision Marine's broader commitment to performance-driven sustainability, responsible engineering, and sector-wide transformation.

About Université de Sherbrooke - Faculty of Engineering

Located in Sherbrooke, Quebec, the Université de Sherbrooke is one of Canada's leading research institutions and a pioneer in experiential learning. Its Faculty of Engineering is recognized for its innovative programs and strong industry collaborations, preparing students to address real-world technological and environmental challenges.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a technology company specializing in high-voltage electric propulsion systems for the marine industry. The Company's flagship product, the E-Motion 180E, is a fully industrialized high-voltage electric outboard system for recreational boating, validated through partnerships with leading industry players. With the recent acquisition of Nautical Ventures Group, Vision Marine has expanded its sales and service network on the East Coast of the United States. Through Nautical Ventures' multi-brand retail operations, Vision Marine now offers both traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) boats and next-generation electric propulsion solutions, providing a full range of products to meet the current and evolving needs of recreational boaters.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect current expectations regarding market trends, sales potential, and brand positioning. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties related to consumer behavior, supply chains, competitive dynamics, and economic conditions. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Investor and Company Contact:

Bruce Nurse

Investor Relations

(303) 919-2913

bn@v-mti.com

SOURCE: Vision Marine Technologies Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/vision-marine-technologies-partners-with-universit%c3%a9-de-sherbrooke-to-power-next-gen-mari-1058832